Blake Lively's Cringe Attempts To Make Ryan Reynolds Marriage Seem Perfect

There was once a time when Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds' marriage was the envy of everyone, but now fans have grown skeptical of the "Gossip Girl" and "Deadpool" stars' witty banter and boasting about their love. Lively and Reynolds have also exposed how messy their PR team is with their tasteless marriage updates, and now an expert is weighing in on their behavior.

The Hollywood couple seemed goofy and down-to-earth while being gorgeous at the same time, which is a feat many can't pull off. In August 2017, Reynolds posted a picture of himself and Lively with half of her face cut out of the frame and wrote, "Happy birthday to my amazing wife." Lively got her revenge in October 2020 by sharing on her husband's birthday, "1) Who is the lost soul that selects birthday PIE. 2) What ANIMAL eats their cake (pie) without first blowing out the candles. @vancityreynolds that's who. Happy Birthday. I honestly can't believe we're still married." Celebrity love coach and body language expert Nicole Moore exclusively told Nicki Swift there's a reason Lively and Reynolds might feel pressured to publicly acknowledge each other's birthdays. "If celeb couples don't post glowing tributes to one another, it can often spark rumors that the couple is in a rocky place even if they aren't," she explained.

But even before becoming embroiled in a scandal with Justin Baldoni, Lively and Reynolds couldn't hide their shady side, and it's likely put a strain on their relationship. Still, they have maintained a united front despite all the backlash, and Lively has proven over the years just how hard she tries to make her marriage with Reynolds seem picture-perfect.