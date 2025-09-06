Taylor Swift Accidentally Hit The Bullseye Of Meghan Markle's Fragile Ego: Report

After a promising start among Netflix's top 10 most-watched shows when it debuted in March, Meghan Markle's lifestyle series "With Love, Meghan" failed to keep up the trend. By July, the show plummeted to the network's 383rd position with just 5.3 million views worldwide. Nevertheless, the Duchess of Sussex managed to secure a second season, which premiered in August. However, the release of the second season's trailer was overshadowed by Taylor Swift's new album announcement — and Meghan was reportedly fuming about it.

Given the disappointing performance of Meghan and Prince Harry's Netflix content, their 2020 deal won't be renewed after it runs out in September. "She had everything going for her — name, platform, press — and the numbers were dismal," a source told RealEstate.com.au. However, the royal couple will continue to partner up with the streamer, though not in the capacity envisioned in their original deal. Meghan and Harry have since signed a "first look" deal with Netflix, similar to the one the network has with Michelle and Barack Obama.

The marketing strategy of the two deals has been markedly different, though. "When the Obamas moved from an exclusive deal to a 'first look' deal, Netflix issued press releases and made a huge fuss about it. It's not the same with Meghan and Harry. They've barely even acknowledged it," an insider told Page Six in July. In light of the challenging situation, Meghan's said to have hoped the new trailer would help mitigate it. But Swift stole her thunder and the opposite happened.