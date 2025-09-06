Taylor Swift Accidentally Hit The Bullseye Of Meghan Markle's Fragile Ego: Report
After a promising start among Netflix's top 10 most-watched shows when it debuted in March, Meghan Markle's lifestyle series "With Love, Meghan" failed to keep up the trend. By July, the show plummeted to the network's 383rd position with just 5.3 million views worldwide. Nevertheless, the Duchess of Sussex managed to secure a second season, which premiered in August. However, the release of the second season's trailer was overshadowed by Taylor Swift's new album announcement — and Meghan was reportedly fuming about it.
Given the disappointing performance of Meghan and Prince Harry's Netflix content, their 2020 deal won't be renewed after it runs out in September. "She had everything going for her — name, platform, press — and the numbers were dismal," a source told RealEstate.com.au. However, the royal couple will continue to partner up with the streamer, though not in the capacity envisioned in their original deal. Meghan and Harry have since signed a "first look" deal with Netflix, similar to the one the network has with Michelle and Barack Obama.
The marketing strategy of the two deals has been markedly different, though. "When the Obamas moved from an exclusive deal to a 'first look' deal, Netflix issued press releases and made a huge fuss about it. It's not the same with Meghan and Harry. They've barely even acknowledged it," an insider told Page Six in July. In light of the challenging situation, Meghan's said to have hoped the new trailer would help mitigate it. But Swift stole her thunder and the opposite happened.
Meghan Markle reportedly believes Taylor Swift's move was deliberate
Meghan Markle reportedly thought she would be the talk of the town on August 12, the day Netflix unveiled the trailer for Season 2 of "With Love, Meghan." Unfortunately for her, however, Taylor Swift also picked that day to announce the release of her 12th studio album, "The Life of a Showgirl." Meghan couldn't believe it — literally. "Meghan thought her trailer would own the news cycle," a source told gossip columnist Rob Shuter. "Then Taylor's announcement came in like a wrecking ball. Meghan's convinced it wasn't just bad luck."
Whether Swift planned her album announcement with Meghan in mind is impossible to know, but past actions suggest she may have picked a side in Prince William and Prince Harry's feud. Swift reportedly turned down Meghan's request to host her on her "Archetypes" podcast, even though the duchess sent her a personal letter. Later, at her June 2024 Eras Tour concert in London, Swift invited Prince William and his two oldest children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, backstage for a photo-op that was widely shared (see above).
This wasn't the first time their paths crossed. Who could forget the time the two sang "Livin' On a Prayer" alongside Bon Jovi in 2013? William is still cringing over his moment with Swift, but we're eternally grateful she convinced him to get on that stage. However, none of this proves she's #TeamWilliam, and therefore anti-Meghan. The duchess attended an Eras Tour concert in 2023 herself, after all. But whether she wanted to or not, Swift certainly hit Meghan where it hurts.