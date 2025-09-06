Fox News Anchor Dana Perino Is So Tuned Up That She Looks Like A Walking Statue
As a wife, author, and news anchor, Dana Perino has a lot of things on her plate, but she's never too busy to carve out time for herself and indulge in her favorite skin, beauty, and wellness rituals. "Self-care is a priority for me because it makes me be better for everybody else in my life," says Perino, who is among Fox News anchors with the most shocking transformations. In addition to having an active lifestyle, she credits her no-fuss skincare regimen for leaving her skin looking fresh either with or without makeup. "Dr. Sturm has a really good serum that I use every night," Perino shared in a video feature for Page Six. "Plus a little bit of retinol cream that I get from my dermatologist, Dr. Aavan."
Though she didn't mention any cosmetic treatment, fans have reason to believe Perino's ageless beauty may involve more than just her good genes and strict discipline. In August 2025, the Fox News host sat down with political commentator Don "Stew" Stewart to discuss Kamala Harris' potential run for office after losing to Donald Trump in the last presidential election. As seen above, Perino's skin looked so smooth and luminous in an Instagram clip shared by Fox News, as if she were a statue that had suddenly come to life. Of course, it could be just camera lighting or professional makeup, but her flawless complexion gave the impression she might have had a bit of a tune-up. Similarly, her interview with consultant Bruce Mehlman on the subject of politics and crime also hinted that her youthful glow may not be entirely au naturel. But, is it really just discipline, or did Perino have a little help?
Dana Perino doesn't appear to have had major plastic surgery
According to Dr. Joel Kopelman, a plastic surgeon based in New York City, there's no definitive evidence that Dana Perino has had any major plastic surgery. However, he agreed that there are certain areas on her face that hint at subtle enhancements, such as her undereyes and forehead, which look "impressively smooth" particularly for someone her age. "That kind of result, especially in someone over 50, can often be attributed to neuromodulators like Botox or Dysport," Dr. Kopelman told our sister site, The List. "These treatments relax the facial muscles and help prevent or soften lines, all while keeping the face expressive if done well."
It's also possible she has had fillers or a facelift. Looking at photos of the Fox News anchor, the plastic surgeon suggested that a lower face and neck lift might explain the smoothness of Perino's jawline and neck area. There's also a slight change in her nose over the years, but it's difficult to tell whether that is due to rhinoplasty or just simple contouring. "Her nose looks slightly more refined in recent photos compared to older ones," he pointed out. "A subtle nose job can harmonize the facial features beautifully." However, "Again, this kind of change is often more about finesse than transformation."
Overall, Dr. Kopelman said there are a lot of factors to consider when evaluating facial changes, such as makeup, lighting, weight loss, and other lifestyle factors. But if indeed she'd undergone cosmetic surgery, the results appear subtle and expertly executed. "Everything looks proportional and natural, which is exactly what we aim for in modern cosmetic work," he noted.