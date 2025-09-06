Fox News Anchor Dana Perino Is So Tuned Up That She Looks Like A Walking Statue

As a wife, author, and news anchor, Dana Perino has a lot of things on her plate, but she's never too busy to carve out time for herself and indulge in her favorite skin, beauty, and wellness rituals. "Self-care is a priority for me because it makes me be better for everybody else in my life," says Perino, who is among Fox News anchors with the most shocking transformations. In addition to having an active lifestyle, she credits her no-fuss skincare regimen for leaving her skin looking fresh either with or without makeup. "Dr. Sturm has a really good serum that I use every night," Perino shared in a video feature for Page Six. "Plus a little bit of retinol cream that I get from my dermatologist, Dr. Aavan."

Though she didn't mention any cosmetic treatment, fans have reason to believe Perino's ageless beauty may involve more than just her good genes and strict discipline. In August 2025, the Fox News host sat down with political commentator Don "Stew" Stewart to discuss Kamala Harris' potential run for office after losing to Donald Trump in the last presidential election. As seen above, Perino's skin looked so smooth and luminous in an Instagram clip shared by Fox News, as if she were a statue that had suddenly come to life. Of course, it could be just camera lighting or professional makeup, but her flawless complexion gave the impression she might have had a bit of a tune-up. Similarly, her interview with consultant Bruce Mehlman on the subject of politics and crime also hinted that her youthful glow may not be entirely au naturel. But, is it really just discipline, or did Perino have a little help?