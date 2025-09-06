Meet Vin Diesel's Siblings You Never Hear About

Born Mark Sinclair on July 18, 1967, Vin Diesel has become one of the most famous actors on the planet. Best known for portraying the role of Dominic Toretto in the "Fast & Furious" series, the star has no plans of slowing down any time soon, which is most definitely why his net worth is more than you might think. "I'm so grateful for how far we've come... and yet excited beyond words for what lies ahead...," the actor captioned an Instagram post on July 16, 2025.

One of his most famous lines as Dominic Toretto is "I don't have friends, I got family," a sentiment which Diesel feels just as strongly about in his personal life as well (via Acting Magazine). If you didn't know already, the actor has three siblings, and the bond that he shares with each one is both unique and unbreakable. From working together on set to supporting each other behind the scenes, here's everything we know about Vin Diesel's siblings that you never hear about.