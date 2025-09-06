Meet Vin Diesel's Siblings You Never Hear About
Born Mark Sinclair on July 18, 1967, Vin Diesel has become one of the most famous actors on the planet. Best known for portraying the role of Dominic Toretto in the "Fast & Furious" series, the star has no plans of slowing down any time soon, which is most definitely why his net worth is more than you might think. "I'm so grateful for how far we've come... and yet excited beyond words for what lies ahead...," the actor captioned an Instagram post on July 16, 2025.
One of his most famous lines as Dominic Toretto is "I don't have friends, I got family," a sentiment which Diesel feels just as strongly about in his personal life as well (via Acting Magazine). If you didn't know already, the actor has three siblings, and the bond that he shares with each one is both unique and unbreakable. From working together on set to supporting each other behind the scenes, here's everything we know about Vin Diesel's siblings that you never hear about.
All four siblings grew up together in New York City
Alhough Vin Diesel and his brother Paul were born in Alameda County, California, it wasn't long before their family moved to The City That Never Sleeps: New York. Diesel's mother was an astronomer and his stepfather an off-Broadway theater director and teacher, so the family lived in Westbeth Artists Housing, a federally subsidized building for financially struggling artists. "All the parents in the building were obsessed with art and the creative life," financial journalist and former resident of the building Adam Davidson shared with Time. "Everywhere you turned, there was play or an exhibition." We can now see where the "Fast X" actor and two of his siblings caught the creative bug.
All the children who lived in the Westbeth complex were encouraged to collaborate and explore, partaking in a number of adventurous activities together. Yet whether playing games in the building's basement or admiring the city's skyline from the roof, it's no surprise that little Vin Diesel, Mark Vincent at the time, was the leader of the pack. "He was definitely one of the ringleaders or alphas," Davidson continued. "I was younger, and Mark would encourage us to go to parts of the building that were a little scary, the roofs or dark stairwells."
Diesel's brother Paul is actually his fraternal twin
When it comes to brotherhood, there are a handful of people that come to Vin Diesel's mind, though two of them just so happen to be named Paul. That's right, in addition to the late Paul Walker, the actor with a continued impact on "Fast & Furious," Diesel does, in fact, have a real-life brother by the same name. However, his sibling, Paul Vincent, shares so much more with him than just a mother and father, but rather a date of birth (yes, they're fraternal twins).
Diesel first introduced the world to Vincent on March 22, 2014, when he shared a Facebook photo of his brother alongside Paul Walker. "'The Two Pauls,'" the "Pacifier" star appropriately titled the post. "You see... the other guy in the photo is also named Paul... and although they look more alike, he is actually my twin brother," he continued.
Just two years later, on July 18, 2016, Diesel shared a snap of Paul once more, paying tribute to his brother on their joint birthday. "I have watched you grow into such a wonderful dad and family man," the actor wrote on Instagram. "You have made me proud every step of the way." There's truly no denying the close bond that Diesel shares with his twin.
Samantha and Tim are Diesel's half-siblings
Samantha and Tim Vincent were born to Diesel's mother, Delora, and stepfather, Irving H. Vincent; the actor and his twin brother have never met their biological father. However, Irving legally adopted the boys upon marrying their mother, so Diesel has almost always referred to him as "dad."
If you didn't know already, Diesel's stage name "Vin" actually comes from his stepfather's surname, though the real reason Vin Diesel changed his name in the first place is a discussion for a different time. However, such a decision only proves how much the actor admires the man who stepped up for him. With that being said, Diesel is also sure to celebrate Irving both on and off social media, and fans are always happy to catch a glimpse of their sweet relationship. In an Instagram post made on November 29, 2022, Vin Diesel acknowledged his stepfather's birthday with a touching tribute. "Happy 88th birthday to my first inspiration... my dad," the "Furious 7" actor captioned the post. "All love, Always."
Despite having different fathers, Diesel and his siblings were close from the very start. That bond could be seen on Samatha's Instagram account. On July 18, 2018, she shared a throwback image of herself and her older brothers riding bikes "Best big brothers ever! Period. Blessed and grateful," Samantha wrote.
Samantha is a movie producer who has worked with Diesel before
You read that right, Vin Diesel isn't the only one with movie credentials to his name. Samantha Vincent is a successful movie producer. In fact, she has been the president of One Race Films, Diesel's production company, since 2001, and has produced several movies within the beloved "Fast" franchise.
Samantha shares many behind-the-scenes movie moments over on her Instagram, but a photo posted on December 9, 2014, really gave fans a glimpse into production. "Friends always assume that making movies is glamorous," she began captioning an image of herself, Diesel, and the production team from "The Last Witch Hunter" (2015). "But here is what the last day always looks like, 7am Saturday morning after a long night in a random city on a cold dirty stage. It is the dream team that you sit with that turns it into an epic cinema experience."
Yet followers in the comment section had nothing but nice things to say, congratulating Samantha on all her hard work and wishing her the best in her career. "It's wonderful if you can work with your dream team," one fan wrote. "I hope you will still have a lot of great magical moments."
Paul is also involved in the film world
You can also catch Diesel's twin brother, Paul Vincent, behind the camera, manipulating the tones and sounds that bring a movie to life. Yes, Paul has worked as a sound editor on several of the "Fast and Furious" films, which we find really plays into one of the franchise's massive themes of family.
According to his LinkedIn profile, Paul is the President of Giaronomo LLC, an entertainment marketing agency which was founded in 1992. The company teams up with a number of major movie companies and streaming platforms to create trailers, digital campaigns, and other audiovisual masterpieces, so you've most definitely seen some of Paul's works without even knowing it. He and his team are responsible for the following film trailers, just to name a few: "Inside Out 2," "Little Women," "Where the Crawdads Sing," and "The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar."
Paul even won an award for his work on the Barbie trailer
Although Paul is more private than his brother Vin Diesel, he did participate in the biggest movie of 2023. We forgot to mention that Giaronomo is responsible for creating the fabulous trailer for "Barbie," which would later go on to win a Clio Entertainment Award for Best Audio/Visual Campaign.
In a video clip posted to The Clios' Instagram account on November 10, 2023, the admired awards program honored some of its winners. "Here's to the storytellers, the visionaries, and the creators who redefine what's possible," the caption read. "Celebrating the brilliance at the 2023 Clio Entertainment Awards Winners!" At one point in the clip, executive director Charell Star is seen interviewing Paul Vincent, asking him what it means to have won such an award. "That we're doing something right," he humbly replied.
Just a few months earlier, "Barbie" was honored at the Golden Trailer Awards and won the award for "Best Teaser" due to its successful tribute to "2001: A Space Odyssey." The only post on Paul Vincent's Instagram you may be asking? A photo of the sound editor holding none other than the Golden Trailer trophy. "Super excited to help usher in the summer of Barbie," he wrote.
Samantha holds a degree from an illustrious university
Samantha is definitely a genius when it comes to producing some of the world's most favored films, but that wasn't always her chosen line of work. As it turns out, Diesel's half-sister holds a master's degree in educational policy from Harvard and has worked with a number of educational nonprofits before even developing an interest in production. She even sits on the board of directors for the housing complex in which she grew up, as well as that for Private School Axis, an organization that helps underrepresented students and families navigate private education across Los Angeles.
Tackling any job with both patience and poise, Samantha is truly a force to be reckoned with, and Diesel is both proud of and inspired by the woman she has become. In an Instagram post made on February 4, 2025, the actor paid tribute to Samantha on her birthday, highlighting some of her accomplishments thus far. "I have always looked up to my little sister... from the days she paid her own way through Harvard Grad School... to helping to launch the multicultural movement in Hollywood and changing the world," he wrote. "The only woman to ever receive a PGA credit, for Universal's global saga and most important IP. As a daughter, mother and sister, she does it all with grace, wisdom and love ..."
Samantha is a working mom
Perhaps Samantha's most prized job, however, is being a mom to her one and only daughter, though she is quite open about the struggles of balancing motherhood with her career. In an Instagram post made on June 19, 2021, the producer revealed that she missed one of her daughter's swim competitions to attend the premiere of "Fast 9." "I think every working mom can relate to the times when work just has to come first," Samantha wrote. "Sometimes it means missing important milestones and events. It is never easy. But sometimes in those most challenging times, our kids express their independence and do extraordinary things that they might not have done if we were around."
Yet when it comes to "Take Your Child to WorK Day," Samantha's daughter definitely wins, as the young girl has been on the set of multiple movies in the "Fast" franchise. Of course, Samantha was sure to share an adorable picture of herself and her mini over on her Instagram, showcasing just how long her daughter has been a part of the movie making process with her. "At six months old, we started shooting 'Fast 7' and she has rolled with me ever since on every movie ... So grateful that she is surrounded by exceptional role models and such a diverse and inclusive family. Makes up for all the moments I miss," she captioned the post.
Diesel and Samantha often celebrate each other on social media
Of all the siblings, Vin Diesel and Samantha are most definitely the most active on social media, and it is clear that family is one of the most important things to both of them. While they often dedicate posts to each other in honor of their birthdays, sometimes the two share random posts just to show their appreciation for one another. So much was true for Samantha on May 19, 2023, when she gave Diesel a shoutout for all his hard work on the "Fast & Furious" film series. "That smile! You @vindiesel have led us time and time again to places we never could have imagined, with a relentless work ethic, an unmatched passion for storytelling and all while keeping your heart open and accepting," Samantha captioned an Instagram post. "I am so very proud and incredibly grateful to be a part of this epic journey."
The sweet remarks had fans talking almost as much as Vin Diesel's first pop single, and they were quick to agree with Samantha's praise despite some of the actor's most controversial moments. "She is so correct in her accolades towards you ... The hero brother....," one follower wrote on Instagram. "But she reverberates what us fans already have experienced from your creative genius...Your actions on and off screen ... inspiring."