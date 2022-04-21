Vin Diesel Reveals Paul Walker's Continued Impact On Fast & Furious In Emotional Tribute

Actors Paul Walker and Vin Diesel shared a bond on-screen as they starred opposite each other in the "Fast & Furious" franchise. Diesel portrays Dominic Toretto in the movies, while Walker played Brian O'Conner for the first seven installments. However, Walker's role was cut short when he tragically died in 2013 at age 40 in a car crash, The Guardian reported.

In addition to working together on the "Fast & Furious" movies, Diesel and Walker were close friends in real life. Diesel has remembered the late actor on social media over the years, and in 2021, he posted an Instagram photo of the two of them as the ninth "Fast & Furious" film was nearing its release date. "Naturally, one gets filled with emotion, purpose and ultimately gratitude. Eternal brotherhood is a blessing beyond words. Hope to make you proud," Diesel wrote in honor of Walker.

Now, with the tenth installment of the franchise, "Fast X," set to be released in 2023, per The Hollywood Reporter, Diesel has once again taken to social media to express how, nearly a decade after his death, Walker still influences the beloved franchise.