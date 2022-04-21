Vin Diesel Reveals Paul Walker's Continued Impact On Fast & Furious In Emotional Tribute
Actors Paul Walker and Vin Diesel shared a bond on-screen as they starred opposite each other in the "Fast & Furious" franchise. Diesel portrays Dominic Toretto in the movies, while Walker played Brian O'Conner for the first seven installments. However, Walker's role was cut short when he tragically died in 2013 at age 40 in a car crash, The Guardian reported.
In addition to working together on the "Fast & Furious" movies, Diesel and Walker were close friends in real life. Diesel has remembered the late actor on social media over the years, and in 2021, he posted an Instagram photo of the two of them as the ninth "Fast & Furious" film was nearing its release date. "Naturally, one gets filled with emotion, purpose and ultimately gratitude. Eternal brotherhood is a blessing beyond words. Hope to make you proud," Diesel wrote in honor of Walker.
Now, with the tenth installment of the franchise, "Fast X," set to be released in 2023, per The Hollywood Reporter, Diesel has once again taken to social media to express how, nearly a decade after his death, Walker still influences the beloved franchise.
Vin Diesel hopes to make Paul Walker proud with Fast X
Paul Walker's influence remains strong, according to his "Fast & Furious" co-star and real-life friend, Vin Diesel. Diesel posted a photo on Instagram of himself, co-star Jordana Brewster, and Walker hugging as he detailed how much Walker shaped the franchise. Diesel wrote that Walker's "opinion has always mattered" as they made the movies, and that he approaches the films with the goal of creating something Walker would enjoy. "[E]very Fast film I make must at the core always honor my brother Pablo ... I won't rest until I make you, him... and the universe proud," Diesel wrote in the caption, while using his nickname for Walker.
Furthermore, Diesel credited his and Walker's portrayals of the characters Dom and Brian as being a big reason the franchise was able to gain a fanbase in its earlier installments. "Fast could never have been here without the profound love and brotherhood between Dom and Brian, established in 2001," Diesel continued.
Diesel additionally mentioned how he will always be there for Walker's loved ones. This includes moments, such as when Diesel walked Walker's daughter, Meadow, down the aisle at her 2021 wedding, as People reported. Walker and Diesel clearly had a special connection, and the "Fast & Furious" movies are a testament to Diesel's commitment to continuing Walker's legacy.