Vin Diesel Gives Brie Larson A Warm Welcome To The Fast & Furious Family

"Fast & Furious" is one of the most popular and long-running film franchises out there. But since it first began, a lot has changed. It's hard to believe that the first film premiered in 2001, featuring Vin Diesel and Paul Walker in the leading roles. From then on, the franchise would go on to turn out plenty of other high-grossing films. Tragedy struck the franchise cast when Walker was killed in a devastating car crash in 2013, per CNN.

There's no doubt that even though Walker is no longer here, his memory lives on in his "Fast & Furious" cast mates, especially Diesel. One of his more touching posts came ahead of the "Fast & Furious 9" premiere. The actor shared a sweet throwback of himself and Walker, and the two were all smiles. "Weeks away from the F9 release... in preproduction for the finale that starts only months from now... [Walker's daughter] sends me this image and tells me how happy the photo makes her feel," he wrote on the Instagram post. "Naturally, one gets filled with emotion, purpose, and ultimately gratitude." Diesel has remained close with Walker's daughter, Meadow, who even asked Diesel's daughter to be her maid of honor at her wedding.

Since Walker's death, the franchise has welcomed several other famous faces to its many films, including Oscar winner Brie Larson in the upcoming tenth installment in the franchise. And by the looks of it, Diesel seems pumped about Larson joining the "Fast & Furious" family.