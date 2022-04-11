Vin Diesel Gives Brie Larson A Warm Welcome To The Fast & Furious Family
"Fast & Furious" is one of the most popular and long-running film franchises out there. But since it first began, a lot has changed. It's hard to believe that the first film premiered in 2001, featuring Vin Diesel and Paul Walker in the leading roles. From then on, the franchise would go on to turn out plenty of other high-grossing films. Tragedy struck the franchise cast when Walker was killed in a devastating car crash in 2013, per CNN.
There's no doubt that even though Walker is no longer here, his memory lives on in his "Fast & Furious" cast mates, especially Diesel. One of his more touching posts came ahead of the "Fast & Furious 9" premiere. The actor shared a sweet throwback of himself and Walker, and the two were all smiles. "Weeks away from the F9 release... in preproduction for the finale that starts only months from now... [Walker's daughter] sends me this image and tells me how happy the photo makes her feel," he wrote on the Instagram post. "Naturally, one gets filled with emotion, purpose, and ultimately gratitude." Diesel has remained close with Walker's daughter, Meadow, who even asked Diesel's daughter to be her maid of honor at her wedding.
Since Walker's death, the franchise has welcomed several other famous faces to its many films, including Oscar winner Brie Larson in the upcoming tenth installment in the franchise. And by the looks of it, Diesel seems pumped about Larson joining the "Fast & Furious" family.
Vin Diesel gushes over Brie Larson
Brie Larson is the latest big name to join the "Fast & Furious" franchise, and Vin Diesel could not be more excited about it. On April 10, Diesel shared a photo of himself and Brie Larson laughing with one another. "You see this angel over my shoulder cracking me up, you say to your self 'that's captain Marvel.' Clearly there is love and laughter in this image," Diesel wrote in a sweet caption under his post. "What you don't see however, is the character you will be introduced to in Fast10."
The actor added that Larson is "this profound soul who will add something you might not have expected but yearned for" to the film. We can only wonder what role Larson will play, but after that introduction, it's probably a big one. Larson shared the same image on her Instagram feed to express her joy over the casting news. "Excited doesn't even begin to explain how I feel about joining the Fast family," she gushed.
Along with Diesel and Larson, Jason Momoa is set to join the "Fast & Furious" franchise in the highly-anticipated film, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The movie is set to come out sometime in 2023, per IMDb, but little else is known about the flick. If the photo is any indication of how the actors' on-screen chemistry will be, then sign us up, because it's easy to see Diesel and Larson are having a blast together!