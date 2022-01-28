Jason Momoa Is Reportedly In Talks To Join An Iconic Movie Franchise
Jason Momoa's personal life may have taken a huge hit recently, but his professional life is about to skyrocket. In January, it was revealed that Momoa and wife Lisa Bonet were headed for a divorce — a move no one saw coming.
After 16 years together, Momoa announced the split in a now-deleted Instagram post. In it, he wrote (via Entertainment Tonight), "We have all felt the squeeze and changes of these transformational times... A revolution is unfolding ~and our family is of no exception... feeling and growing from the seismic shifts occurring And so~ We share our Family news~ That we are parting ways in marriage." Despite their split, the couple noted, "The love between us carries on, evolving in ways it wishes to be known and lived. We free each other ~to be who we are learning to become..."
A source told Us Weekly that the two split as their clashing personalities "really started to cause friction because they wanted to live different lives." They noted, "Jason wanted to travel and adventure much more. Lisa, she would rather read, write poetry and cook at home." Well, it looks like Momoa will soon get his wish of "travel and adventure" (maybe even into space...) with his latest film endeavor!
Jason Momoa could be sharing the screen with Vin Diesel
Look out, Vin Diesel! Looks like the "Fast & Furious" franchise has found its newest villain in the form of Jason Momoa, The Hollywood Reporter revealed. With a gaping void left in the wake of Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's departure, Momoa seeks to fill that space in "Fast & Furious 10!" The film is currently being produced by Diesel and Justin Lin. And while the outlet broke the news of Momoa's potential arrival, Universal Studios did not comment on the actor's status. If they can venture into space, who's to say Diesel and the gang can't journey to Atlantis next?
Needless to say, the action-packed franchise has endured a wild two decades. Initially a street-racing film set to the sounds of Limp Bizkit, DMX, and Ja Rule, the series eventually morphed into a globe-spanning crime franchise that eventually saw Ludacris get launched into space. Talk about a storyline progression!
In recent years, the series has been mired in controversy, particularly due to the real-life heat between original star Diesel and The Rock, who joined the franchise in 2011's "Fast Five." The two ultimately had a falling out after Johnson seemingly shaded Diesel in a now-deleted 2016 Instagram post where he wrote (via Us Weekly), "Some [male costars] conduct themselves as stand up men and true professionals, while others don't." In 2021, Diesel attempted to squash the beef and pleaded for Johnson's return, though The Rock ultimately declined.