Jason Momoa Is Reportedly In Talks To Join An Iconic Movie Franchise

Jason Momoa's personal life may have taken a huge hit recently, but his professional life is about to skyrocket. In January, it was revealed that Momoa and wife Lisa Bonet were headed for a divorce — a move no one saw coming.

After 16 years together, Momoa announced the split in a now-deleted Instagram post. In it, he wrote (via Entertainment Tonight), "We have all felt the squeeze and changes of these transformational times... A revolution is unfolding ~and our family is of no exception... feeling and growing from the seismic shifts occurring And so~ We share our Family news~ That we are parting ways in marriage." Despite their split, the couple noted, "The love between us carries on, evolving in ways it wishes to be known and lived. We free each other ~to be who we are learning to become..."

A source told Us Weekly that the two split as their clashing personalities "really started to cause friction because they wanted to live different lives." They noted, "Jason wanted to travel and adventure much more. Lisa, she would rather read, write poetry and cook at home." Well, it looks like Momoa will soon get his wish of "travel and adventure" (maybe even into space...) with his latest film endeavor!