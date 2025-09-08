Pam Bondi's Inappropriate Wedding Outfit Broke One Of The Easiest Fashion Rules
When Pam Bondi attended a wedding in 2013, she did so in a black number with white detailing. It was a cute dress, no doubt about it. However, we don't doubt it got a few judgmental looks from the more etiquette-conscious in attendance. After all, while wearing white to a wedding unless asked to do so by the bride is the cardinal sin no attendee should break (and yes, that includes off-white, too, so don't even consider that cream frock), black has traditionally been frowned upon for weddings as well.
Okay, so since black wedding attire isn't necessarily known as a major no-no in the same way that white is, the general overview of why it's best avoided is because black is typically worn for funerals or more somber occasions. As such, some believe that black sends a message to the couple that their union is something to be mourned. Of course, many believe that to be outdated today, but the next time you're invited to a wedding, consider asking your grandmother what she thinks of your LBD for the nuptials. There's a good chance she'll feel a type of way about it — and if she responds by pursing her lips and launching into a tirade about all the inappropriate outfits celebs have worn to other people's weddings, it's pretty likely the grandmother or parents of the bride might, too. Plus, as Alison Hargreaves, CEO of Guides for Brides, told Hello!, "There will always be guests that associate black with mourning."
As for Bondi's dress, there's a chance she was aware of the convention herself while picking out an outfit, and that's why her particular ensemble also featured white detailing. TBH, we're not sure if that gives her a complete pass, but we'll give her a C+ for effort at the very least.
Pam Bondi may have been following the dress code
Now, it does bear mentioning that one detail every etiquette expert agrees on is that if a couple specifically asks for guests to dress in a color — even if that color is black or white — compliance is more important than refusing to respect their wishes in the name of upholding wedding traditions. As Alison Hargreaves told Hello!, "We've seen a lot of couples asking guests to wear a particular color for their weddings, with guests becoming an important part of the perfect Instagram backdrop they are striving to create. ... In these instances, the dress code is communicated to all guests, so connotations around mourning are superseded by the shared purpose in creating a particular vision."
So, what makes us think Pam Bondi may have been at a wedding where a specific color scheme was requested? That'd be her snaps with other guests in attendance. One of the guests she posed with wore what seemed to be a black shift dress with a white lace overlay, while another donned a dress with a black halter neck bodice and off-white, dusty rose skirt. What's more, in a picture of Bondi and friends with the bride, they all seemed to look fairly cohesive.
Of course, there's always a chance that the cohesiveness was pure coincidence, or that Bondi merely chatted to her closest friends to coordinate looks, and that other guests went for brighter, less controversial colors. Having said that, there's also no question that the bride herself looked thrilled in the pics Bondi shared to her Instagram. Ultimately, that's what matters most — and since we wouldn't rank Bondi's wedding attire as one of her most inappropriate lewks either, we guess we'll upgrade the now-attorney general's effort level to a B+. You're welcome.