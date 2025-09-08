Pam Bondi's Inappropriate Wedding Outfit Broke One Of The Easiest Fashion Rules

When Pam Bondi attended a wedding in 2013, she did so in a black number with white detailing. It was a cute dress, no doubt about it. However, we don't doubt it got a few judgmental looks from the more etiquette-conscious in attendance. After all, while wearing white to a wedding unless asked to do so by the bride is the cardinal sin no attendee should break (and yes, that includes off-white, too, so don't even consider that cream frock), black has traditionally been frowned upon for weddings as well.

Okay, so since black wedding attire isn't necessarily known as a major no-no in the same way that white is, the general overview of why it's best avoided is because black is typically worn for funerals or more somber occasions. As such, some believe that black sends a message to the couple that their union is something to be mourned. Of course, many believe that to be outdated today, but the next time you're invited to a wedding, consider asking your grandmother what she thinks of your LBD for the nuptials. There's a good chance she'll feel a type of way about it — and if she responds by pursing her lips and launching into a tirade about all the inappropriate outfits celebs have worn to other people's weddings, it's pretty likely the grandmother or parents of the bride might, too. Plus, as Alison Hargreaves, CEO of Guides for Brides, told Hello!, "There will always be guests that associate black with mourning."

As for Bondi's dress, there's a chance she was aware of the convention herself while picking out an outfit, and that's why her particular ensemble also featured white detailing. TBH, we're not sure if that gives her a complete pass, but we'll give her a C+ for effort at the very least.