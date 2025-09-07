Jillian Michaels Vs. Bob Harper: Who Was The Biggest Loser's Most Controversial Trainer?

Like many older reality TV shows, "The Biggest Loser" is pretty cringy to look back on, but also uncomfortably controversial, thanks in no small part to its biggest trainers, Jillian Michaels and Bob Harper. The two fitness fiends brought their Hollywood style of exercise and nutrition to the weight-loss competition series, which premiered in 2004, to a very large audience. The show featured a group of contestants who were competing to lose as much weight as possible, going to extreme and often humiliating lengths to do so. Though popular with reality TV audiences at the time, the show became increasingly infamous as more information about the production was released. Not only was "The Biggest Loser" very fake, but an NIH report revealed how unhealthy and counterproductive it was for actual weight loss, and former contestants revealed the abusive, untold truth of the show.

Throughout it all, Michaels and Harper have stoked the flames of controversy on the show as its most popular trainers. The editors tended to paint them in a good cop, bad cop style, with Harper bringing hugs and Michaels bringing malice, but in reality, they could both be absolutely brutal, as evidenced by the Netflix docuseries "Fit for TV: The Biggest Loser." Optics proved to be the key difference between the two trainers, and perhaps the reason why one is more notorious than the other. Looking across the 17 seasons of its original run, though, may reveal who is truly the most controversial trainer.