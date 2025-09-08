Willie Nelson's Health Problems Explained

Few people have permeated the pop culture landscape like country star Willie Nelson. His winding climb up the record business hierarchy is the stuff movies are made of; from life as a struggling musician working odd jobs to writing hit songs, like Patsy Cline's "Crazy," to recording world-known anthems like "On the Road Again," "Blue Eyes Crying in the Rain," and his cover of "Always on My Mind." His real-life journey was eventually referenced in the 1984 film "Songwriter." Going beyond the musical odyssey, though, Nelson's political views and advocacy for the legalization of marijuana, coupled with his signature bandana, braided locks, twangy voice, and incredible longevity, have made the Abbott, Texas native instantly recognizable after several decades of public life.

As a longtime smoker, a veteran of life on the road, and a person of advancing years, though, Nelson has endured more than his share of health problems over the course of his life and career, particularly during recent decades. "I started smoking cedar bark, went from that to cigarettes to whatever, and that almost killed me," Nelson said in 2019, via KSAT. As a result, Nelson has been forced to undergo major lifestyle changes — some of which made shockwaves — to keep himself healthy and making the music that has won him generations of fans. Here's a roundup of some of the physical challenges Nelson has faced, as well as the steps he has taken for the sake of his health.