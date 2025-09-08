Everything We Know About Usha Vance's Younger Sister Shreya

Usha Vance was thrown into the public spotlight when her husband, JD Vance, rose to national prominence as a bestselling author and later a political figure. She was born in January 1986 to immigrant parents who are both accomplished academics. Her father is a retired mechanical engineer who went on to become a lecturer at San Diego State University, while her mother is the provost of University of California San Diego's Sixth College and has a background in marine molecular biology. The couple emigrated from India to the United States during the 1970s to pursue higher education and start a family.

"I was a beach kid," Usha said of growing up in San Diego in her interview on Meghan McCain's "Citizen McCain" podcast. "My mom actually did her PhD at the Scripps Institution of Oceanography, which is part of UCSD." She continued, "She's a marine molecular biologist, and it's right on the water. So I grew up going in with her all the time when she'd go into her lab."

Usha has only one sibling: a younger sister, Shreya Chilukuri, who also pursued an engineering career and now holds a senior role at a Dutch semiconductor company. She and Usha were born just a few years apart and are presumably close. "I grew up in San Diego, in a middle-class community with two loving parents, both immigrants from India, and a wonderful sister," Usha, a former attorney and Yale University alum, said in her introductory speech during the 2024 Republican National Convention. (See also: Why JD Vance's wife Usha was a mystery to her former classmates.) While not in the spotlight, it seems as if Shreya is just as successful as her big sister.