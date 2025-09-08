Selena Gomez And Benny Blanco's Little-Known Age Gap Uncovered

Turns out, Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco knew each other for a really long time before they fell in love and got engaged in 2024. "I met Selena when she was 16," Blanco shared with InStyle. They were introduced by Gomez's mother when the "Only Murders In the Building" star was just starting out in the music industry in 2008. However, they didn't actually develop a professional relationship until much later. First, they collaborated on Gomez's second studio album "Revival" in October 2015 before reuniting in 2019 to record their song "I Can't Get Enough." "They say you've probably already met the person that you're gonna spend the rest of your life with... I never believed that s*** until it happened to me," Blanco gushed. "It's like my own little fairytale I concocted."

Notably, Blanco himself was just around 19 or 20 years old when they first met, making him approximately four years older than Gomez. He was born on March 8, 1988, while Gomez was born on July 22, 1992. Back then, their relationship was purely platonic and professional. "I just thought he was nice," Gomez said of her first impression of Blanco during a 2025 appearance on Jake Shane's "Therapuss" podcast. It wasn't until they worked together on Gomez's song "Single Soon" that sparks soon began to fly. "The next thing you know, we're dating."

Despite initial reactions to their relationship, Gomez has defended Blanco and shared how deeply happy he makes her. "When Benny looks at me, I don't think he sees anything but who I am and that's very rare to find," Gomez stressed on "The Jay Shetty" podcast. "I genuinely just watched it happen. I think when you know... Oh, that's so cheesy to say, but when you do know, it feels right."