Selena Gomez And Benny Blanco's Little-Known Age Gap Uncovered
Turns out, Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco knew each other for a really long time before they fell in love and got engaged in 2024. "I met Selena when she was 16," Blanco shared with InStyle. They were introduced by Gomez's mother when the "Only Murders In the Building" star was just starting out in the music industry in 2008. However, they didn't actually develop a professional relationship until much later. First, they collaborated on Gomez's second studio album "Revival" in October 2015 before reuniting in 2019 to record their song "I Can't Get Enough." "They say you've probably already met the person that you're gonna spend the rest of your life with... I never believed that s*** until it happened to me," Blanco gushed. "It's like my own little fairytale I concocted."
Notably, Blanco himself was just around 19 or 20 years old when they first met, making him approximately four years older than Gomez. He was born on March 8, 1988, while Gomez was born on July 22, 1992. Back then, their relationship was purely platonic and professional. "I just thought he was nice," Gomez said of her first impression of Blanco during a 2025 appearance on Jake Shane's "Therapuss" podcast. It wasn't until they worked together on Gomez's song "Single Soon" that sparks soon began to fly. "The next thing you know, we're dating."
Despite initial reactions to their relationship, Gomez has defended Blanco and shared how deeply happy he makes her. "When Benny looks at me, I don't think he sees anything but who I am and that's very rare to find," Gomez stressed on "The Jay Shetty" podcast. "I genuinely just watched it happen. I think when you know... Oh, that's so cheesy to say, but when you do know, it feels right."
'Forever begins now'
In December 2024, just a few weeks before Christmas, Selena Gomez shocked fans by announcing her engagement to Benny Blanco after just less than two years of dating. "Forever begins now," the former Disney star captioned a carousel of photos showing off her gigantic engagement ring (which is probably one of the most expensive celebrity engagement rings). Among those who celebrated the couple's engagement were Gomez's BFF Taylor Swift (who volunteered to be a flower girl at their wedding!) and "FRIENDS" star Jennifer Aniston. "It was really special. He said the sweetest things, but I also was so shocked that it just felt unreal," Gomez said of Blanco's proposal during their joint interview with Jay Shetty. "I've always dreamt of that moment, and he couldn't have made it more perfect."
Elsewhere, Blanco shared that he always knew he'd end up putting a ring on Gomez. "It was so funny because before I met her, I, with my therapist, made a list saying like these are all the things I want [in a relationship]," he recalled. He wanted to be with someone age-appropriate but also one who's "kind, compassionate, and caring." Gomez checked all those boxes. Before she came into his life, Blanco really didn't see himself as the marrying type. "I never cared about marriage," he admitted. "But she cared about it so much so I said, 'Well now, I care about it.'"
Despite crossing paths early on, the Grammy-nominated producer believes fate brought them back together when the timing was right. "We talked about this before. Like, if we [dated] each other when we were younger, it would have never worked," Blanco stressed. "It's like we've both grown as individuals and met at the perfect time." Ah, love!