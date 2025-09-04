Kate Middleton's New Blonde Hair Should Have Stayed In The Bottle (Meghan Markle, Don't Even Try It)

Do blondes really have more fun?! Welp, following all of the backlash surrounding the Princess of Wales' fresh buttery blonde locks, she might be inclined to answer with a resounding no. (Copycat Meghan Markle, you've been warned.)

Speculation about Kate Middleton's hair first started swirling on August 24, when photos surfaced of a noticeably blonder princess riding shotgun with her family on an outing to Crathie Kirk church in Balmoral, Scotland. While Kate donned a black hat atop her head, it was still evident that her signature dark mane looked visibly brighter. However, it wasn't until September 4, during a visit to survey the new gardens at the Natural History Museum in London, that all of the chatter about her new 'do was officially confirmed. The Princess of Wales is blonde now!

Sadly, it doesn't appear that the general public is too pleased with Kate's switch-up. "The blonde/bronde makes her look older. Doesn't suit her," one X user opined. Meanwhile, another wrote, "Her hair was a beautiful chestnut brown. Why change to this dulling color. Does nothing for her given her complexion."