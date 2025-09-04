Kaitlan Collins' Tan Legs Look Supermodel-Esque As She Ditches CNN For Game Show Fun
Kaitlan Collins flaunted some serious leg while taking a break from appearing on CNN. On September 3, the TV journalist switched networks and went over to ABC to be a contestant on "Who Wants to Be a Millionaire." She took the hot seat next to fellow CNN anchor Jake Tapper as they fielded questions from host Jimmy Kimmel. It wasn't her trivia prowess that had fans buzzing, however, as many were more interested in Collins' outfit choice.
Leading up to her "Millionaire" debut, Collins offered a sneak peek of her ensemble in an Instagram post. "As someone who spent countless hours as a kid playing the Who Wants to Be a Millionaire handheld game, it was a dream to get the chance to play in real life," she captioned a behind-the-scenes pic, in which she was seated next to Tapper backstage. For the occasion, she wore a black blazer, which was left unbuttoned, and a white top. "The Source with Kaitlan Collins" star also rocked a pair of short black shorts, completing the look with a pair of eggshell-colored heels. The revealing shorts, coupled with Collins sitting down, led to her showcasing an eyeful of leg in the snap.
Thirsty fans popped up in the comments to show appreciation to Collins for wearing a skin-baring outfit on the game show. "So that's what Kaitlan's legs look like. Not bad," one Instagram follower wrote. "Nice gams," another added. "Kaitlan is so dam sexy man," a third commenter replied. Several fans were excited to see her toned stems, but it wasn't the first time Collins had shown them off.
Kaitlan Collins flaunted her legs on another TV network
Kaitlan Collins wore another spicy outfit in the months leading up to her appearance on "Who Wants to Be a Millionaire." In June, the CNN anchor attended the Mubadala New York Sail Grand Prix, where she rocked a white minidress with a high hemline. However, she made sure to add some coverage to the ensemble with a pair of tiny black shorts. One of Collins' friends shared a pic of her red-carpet look on their Instagram Stories. Along with the minidress-shorts combo, the TV journalist had on a striped cardigan, which she wore over her shoulders. She accessorized with a pair of tinted shades and flats. Even though she added the shorts and cardigan, fans were still given an eyeful of Collins' legs in the pic.
Prior to that, Collins had showcased her supermodel-esque legs in another minidress. As a guest on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" in August 2024, the CNN personality exposed her legs in a sleeveless LBD with multiple gold buttons running down the middle. The piece had a square neckline and a matching belt around the waist. As she was seated at the desk being interviewed by Stephen Colbert, Collins' dress gave fans a glimpse of her killer legs.