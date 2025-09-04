Kaitlan Collins' Tan Legs Look Supermodel-Esque As She Ditches CNN For Game Show Fun

Kaitlan Collins flaunted some serious leg while taking a break from appearing on CNN. On September 3, the TV journalist switched networks and went over to ABC to be a contestant on "Who Wants to Be a Millionaire." She took the hot seat next to fellow CNN anchor Jake Tapper as they fielded questions from host Jimmy Kimmel. It wasn't her trivia prowess that had fans buzzing, however, as many were more interested in Collins' outfit choice.

Leading up to her "Millionaire" debut, Collins offered a sneak peek of her ensemble in an Instagram post. "As someone who spent countless hours as a kid playing the Who Wants to Be a Millionaire handheld game, it was a dream to get the chance to play in real life," she captioned a behind-the-scenes pic, in which she was seated next to Tapper backstage. For the occasion, she wore a black blazer, which was left unbuttoned, and a white top. "The Source with Kaitlan Collins" star also rocked a pair of short black shorts, completing the look with a pair of eggshell-colored heels. The revealing shorts, coupled with Collins sitting down, led to her showcasing an eyeful of leg in the snap.

Thirsty fans popped up in the comments to show appreciation to Collins for wearing a skin-baring outfit on the game show. "So that's what Kaitlan's legs look like. Not bad," one Instagram follower wrote. "Nice gams," another added. "Kaitlan is so dam sexy man," a third commenter replied. Several fans were excited to see her toned stems, but it wasn't the first time Collins had shown them off.