The Spicy Kaitlan Collins Outfit That's So Different Than Her Usual Looks
When it comes to Kaitlan Collins' off-duty lewks, her style typically leans towards '90s-inspired rich auntie vibes: high-waisted jeans, button-up vests, sundresses ... often a pair of sunnies, and always paired with a flawless blowout. However, spring 2024 saw her in a slightly spicier look than what we're used to seeing the CNN star in — though it certainly wasn't off-rich-auntie-brand by any means.
In April 2024, Collins shared an Instagram photo of herself holding what seemed to be an Aperol spritz. As for her OOTD, she donned a very cropped bikini-style halter-neck top and matching skirt, which she wore high-waisted, rather than on the hip as modelled on the Moda Operandi website. Considering how she styled the rest of the lewk, eschewing the beachier styling was certainly for the best. Collins finished off her skin-baring outfit with a pair of oval sunnies and her signature voluminous glossy 'do, making for the perfect nod to "Palm Royale," which had premiered the month prior. On top of that, it also allowed her to stay true to her low-key way of showing some skin.
Unsurprisingly, Collins' comments section was flooded with admirers. Amid a sea of flame emojis, the journalist got a ton of compliments, and even one comment suggesting she could be Miss America or Miss World. We rate she's pretty happy with her current gig (after all, Anderson Cooper previously wrote for Time that she was the future of cable news), but talk about a great fallback, right?
Kaitlan's '60s glam look was worth a pretty penny
It's just as well that Kaitlan Collins reportedly earns a hefty salary from CNN. In addition to her spicier-than-normal look being chic as can be, it also came with quite the price tag. The Moda Operandi website lists Collins' Cala de la Cruz top at $285 (though at the time of this writing, it's on sale for $72) — and though the skirt has since been sold out, that went for a whopping $365. As for those sunnies, Collins' Celine pair would have set her back more than $400, as well. Because Collins was pictured sitting down, we aren't sure what shoes she went with. However, something tells us the CNN anchor — who Celebrity Net Worth estimates to be worth around $6 million — didn't scrimp there, either. What was that we said earlier about not straying from the rich auntie vibes?
Of course, it does bear mentioning that not all of Collins' more risque (if we could even call them that) lewks have been quite so pricey. In the past, she's also rocked a WKND Luxe white dress with cut-outs on the waist (pictured above), which retailed at just under $140 at full price, as well as a Rumored sundress with a below-the-bust keyhole cutout, which would have set her back $128. That said, with both of the aforementioned, she elevated the lewks with her tried and tested blowout.
Our take-home? Collins isn't opposed to pushing the boundaries of her good girl persona every once in a while. But when she does, she cancels out potentially controversial elements by putting a very expensive-looking spin on things.