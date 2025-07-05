The Spicy Kaitlan Collins Outfit That's So Different Than Her Usual Looks

When it comes to Kaitlan Collins' off-duty lewks, her style typically leans towards '90s-inspired rich auntie vibes: high-waisted jeans, button-up vests, sundresses ... often a pair of sunnies, and always paired with a flawless blowout. However, spring 2024 saw her in a slightly spicier look than what we're used to seeing the CNN star in — though it certainly wasn't off-rich-auntie-brand by any means.

In April 2024, Collins shared an Instagram photo of herself holding what seemed to be an Aperol spritz. As for her OOTD, she donned a very cropped bikini-style halter-neck top and matching skirt, which she wore high-waisted, rather than on the hip as modelled on the Moda Operandi website. Considering how she styled the rest of the lewk, eschewing the beachier styling was certainly for the best. Collins finished off her skin-baring outfit with a pair of oval sunnies and her signature voluminous glossy 'do, making for the perfect nod to "Palm Royale," which had premiered the month prior. On top of that, it also allowed her to stay true to her low-key way of showing some skin.

Unsurprisingly, Collins' comments section was flooded with admirers. Amid a sea of flame emojis, the journalist got a ton of compliments, and even one comment suggesting she could be Miss America or Miss World. We rate she's pretty happy with her current gig (after all, Anderson Cooper previously wrote for Time that she was the future of cable news), but talk about a great fallback, right?

