Where In The World Is Barron Trump? The First Son Is MIA From NYU & We May Know Why
A concerning trend is popping up on the Greenwich Village campus of New York University for fall semester 2025 — everyone appears to be playing the game "Where in the world is Barron Trump?" As the youngest son of President Donald Trump, Barron's disappearance has raised alarm bells, as he's the only one of the president's children who hasn't appeared at some sort of major event since January 2025. Now that school is back in session, but there's no Barron on campus, it has many looking to his mother, Melania Trump, for answers.
A source told People that there's a possibility Barron is "doing a semester at another NYU campus." While there's NYU affiliated campuses all over the world, there also happens to be one in Washington, D.C., where his parents currently reside. What's even more strange is that while Barron has all but disappeared from public life, Melania has made a rare appearance. According to NBC, on September 4, 2025, Melania was spotted attending an artificial intelligence education task force meeting.
Considering that Melania never fully got over her helicopter parenting style with Barron, it would make sense that she would advocate for him to return to school closer to where she lives. Plus, now that she has a new project to dive into, she might be pooling her resources to help not only her new AI project, but also kick start Barron's burgeoning business endeavors.
Barron Trump might be following in his parents' footsteps
A source divulged to People that not only has Barron been spending a "great deal of time" with his family, but that he's also "been in meetings with business partners, developing tech projects, and setting up deals ... to start his own company." Between Melania's new AI endeavors and Barron's possible interest in securing tech-related business offers, there's a non-zero chance that Barron could be attending school at NYU's Washington, D.C. campus.
Considering Barron never had the usual college experience, it would make sense that he would continue his second year on a strange note. Melania never wanted Barron to attend classes on campus, and having her son closer to her certainly sounds like a possibility she would entertain. Of course, Donald Trump is most likely ecstatic that Barron would want to continue the family legacy. However, Barron's tenacity might be due to both parents tackling business in unique ways. As much as Donald is known for dealmaking, Melania also seems to be bringing business savvy to her second stint at the White House.
How Melania is approaching projects like the AI education task force or even co-signing bills like the Take it Down Act, seems to be different than her predecessors. Einav Rabinovitch-Fox, noted historian on first ladies, told the BBC that Melania's tactics come "more from the business side" of things than what's usually expected. Perhaps Barron has been taking notes.