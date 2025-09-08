Royal Regret: Kate Middleton Sneakily Admits Defeat On Her Blond Hair Disaster

Back to her roots! Just when the general public was finally coming around to Princess Catherine's new blond 'do that had us feeling déjà vu, the Princess of Wales seemingly had a change of heart and promptly reverted to her traditional rich brown mane. On September 8, a very brunette Kate Middleton turned up at The National Federation of Women's Institute in Sunningdale alongside her royal hubby, Prince William, to observe the third anniversary of Queen Elizabeth's death. As evidenced in photos from the somber event, Kate's hair not only appeared darker, but there was one telltale sign that she had freshly colored her hair: stains from hair dye on the skin directly beside her hairline. Although a common occurrence when having your hair colored, it can be downright pesky to remove, sometimes taking days, if not up to a week, to fully fade.

As one can imagine, once the photos surfaced, many took to all corners of the internet to discuss Kate's apparent about-face. "The world can breathe a sigh of relief," one X user quipped. Meanwhile, another wrote, "Good. Some brunettes can carry off a blonde look, but I don't think Kate is one of them. Much better with her natural hair colour, IMO."