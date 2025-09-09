Barron Trump's Viral Internet Crush Reveals One Quality That Could Win Over Melania
Barron Trump has a viral secret admirer – and she has one quality that could easily win over his mother, Melania Trump.
In case you didn't know, the Daily Mail profiled the 19-year-old Brazilian girl behind a large Barron fan account on Instagram (@Barrotrump), who anonymously gushed about their infatuation with the first son. "I decided to create the account because I really like Barron. He was my first famous crush," she explained. "My biggest dream is to meet him. I don't know what I would say to him specifically." Unfortunately for her, she's yet to meet the object of her affection. "I've never talked to Barron Trump or anyone else from the Trump family that I know of," she admitted, adding, "'And I've never met any of the Trumps in person."
Despite being on the outside of the Trump family bubble, the love-struck teen has one trait that could put her in good standing with Barron's mother, Melania, who's been known to be overly invested in his personal life. As it turns out, she is just as fond of the first lady as she is with Barron. "I just love the way she presents herself: always impeccable, with a posture that conveys power, confidence, and class," said the anonymous blogger. "Melania has that kind of classic and timeless beauty, but what enchants me most is her aura of mystery and the firm way she deals with everything, without having to say much."
Is Barron Trump dating?
Barron Trump's viral crush may have a leg up on whatever other Gen-Zers are vying for his affection, but buttering up Melania Trump may still prove to be an uphill battle. And it's not just because Barron and Melania's close-knit bond is a little weird at times. According to an August 2025 article by People, Melania is the ultimate helicopter mom, despite the fact that Barron has started his sophomore year of college. "Melania watches Barron constantly in an effort to be sure nobody messes with him or bullies him, as this is a constant worry with her," shared an insider with the outlet. "She always knows where he is and what he's doing." And even though the source also revealed that Melania works hard for Barron to be socially adjusted, her constant hovering doesn't sound like the best way for him to find a date.
That said, News Nation also reported two months earlier that Barron has no trouble interacting with other girls. In fact, he reportedly already has a girlfriend, despite Melania compensating for her lonely life by running Barron's. "Barron has a really nice girlfriend and hangs out with her a lot," shared a supposed friend of the first son with the outlet. "He does have friends; he just (unlike his father Donald Trump) screws the limelight." Apparently, the reason that no one has been able to confirm this report is because of Barron's reserved nature, which he supposedly inherited from his mom. They said he's "much more like his mother, Melania — he keeps his head down and gets on with it. He is not trying to be BMOC (big man on campus)."
When it comes down to it, the facts about Barron's love life seem hard to pin down, which is probably the way he (and Melania) likes it.