Barron Trump's Viral Internet Crush Reveals One Quality That Could Win Over Melania

Barron Trump has a viral secret admirer – and she has one quality that could easily win over his mother, Melania Trump.

In case you didn't know, the Daily Mail profiled the 19-year-old Brazilian girl behind a large Barron fan account on Instagram (@Barrotrump), who anonymously gushed about their infatuation with the first son. "I decided to create the account because I really like Barron. He was my first famous crush," she explained. "My biggest dream is to meet him. I don't know what I would say to him specifically." Unfortunately for her, she's yet to meet the object of her affection. "I've never talked to Barron Trump or anyone else from the Trump family that I know of," she admitted, adding, "'And I've never met any of the Trumps in person."

Despite being on the outside of the Trump family bubble, the love-struck teen has one trait that could put her in good standing with Barron's mother, Melania, who's been known to be overly invested in his personal life. As it turns out, she is just as fond of the first lady as she is with Barron. "I just love the way she presents herself: always impeccable, with a posture that conveys power, confidence, and class," said the anonymous blogger. "Melania has that kind of classic and timeless beauty, but what enchants me most is her aura of mystery and the firm way she deals with everything, without having to say much."