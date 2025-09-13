The Tragedy Of Bringing Up Bates' Chad Paine & Erin Bates Is Just Plain Sad

The following article mentions pregnancy loss.

Pre-cancellation, "Bringing Up Bates" gave viewers a glimpse into Erin Bates Paine and Chad Paine's marriage, and the lovebirds made a point of keeping things real even when discussing things like pregnancy loss. Sadly, despite ultimately becoming parents to a large brood, some of their challenges have persisted.

Erin first revealed her and Chad's difficult road to parenthood in a 2015 episode of her family's UPtv show. The then-23-year-old newlywed shared, "We had three miscarriages." A heartbreaking ordeal, no doubt — and one which prompted Erin to wonder if starting a family was even in the cards for them. "I felt like it was hopeless, like we weren't going to be able to have children," she admitted. Erin spoke to People about her pregnancy losses as well, telling the outlet, "You build up all these expectations, and you prepare, and you have the date in your mind, and it's just heartbreaking when that ends. It's like your world's been crushed."

Luckily, she and Chad found a doctor who could diagnose the issue. In the same episode, her OBGYN revealed that the miscarriages had likely come down to clotting factor issues. Erin was also pregnant with their first child carried to term, Carson Paine, at the time. In a confessional, she revealed that she remained cautiously optimistic throughout the pregnancy. "It's been the highlight of our life counting down the days to when he's going to arrive. At the same time, the fear that you still have, wondering ... I hope everything's okay," she shared. The stars' rainbow baby was born in May 2015, and the statement they shared with People emphasized their mixed emotions leading up to his birth: "The pregnancy has been filled with times of excitement and gratitude, but also with many fears about Carson's safety."