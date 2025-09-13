The Tragedy Of Bringing Up Bates' Chad Paine & Erin Bates Is Just Plain Sad
The following article mentions pregnancy loss.
Pre-cancellation, "Bringing Up Bates" gave viewers a glimpse into Erin Bates Paine and Chad Paine's marriage, and the lovebirds made a point of keeping things real even when discussing things like pregnancy loss. Sadly, despite ultimately becoming parents to a large brood, some of their challenges have persisted.
Erin first revealed her and Chad's difficult road to parenthood in a 2015 episode of her family's UPtv show. The then-23-year-old newlywed shared, "We had three miscarriages." A heartbreaking ordeal, no doubt — and one which prompted Erin to wonder if starting a family was even in the cards for them. "I felt like it was hopeless, like we weren't going to be able to have children," she admitted. Erin spoke to People about her pregnancy losses as well, telling the outlet, "You build up all these expectations, and you prepare, and you have the date in your mind, and it's just heartbreaking when that ends. It's like your world's been crushed."
Luckily, she and Chad found a doctor who could diagnose the issue. In the same episode, her OBGYN revealed that the miscarriages had likely come down to clotting factor issues. Erin was also pregnant with their first child carried to term, Carson Paine, at the time. In a confessional, she revealed that she remained cautiously optimistic throughout the pregnancy. "It's been the highlight of our life counting down the days to when he's going to arrive. At the same time, the fear that you still have, wondering ... I hope everything's okay," she shared. The stars' rainbow baby was born in May 2015, and the statement they shared with People emphasized their mixed emotions leading up to his birth: "The pregnancy has been filled with times of excitement and gratitude, but also with many fears about Carson's safety."
Chad and Erin Bates' daughter had to have surgery
Chad Paine and Erin Bates Paine became parents of two when they welcomed daughter Brooklyn Elise Paine in August 2016. In a press release shared with Knox News after her birth, the couple revealed that at least some of their anxieties had been put to rest in their second pregnancy carried to term. "God has answered many prayers and calmed many fears throughout this pregnancy," they shared. It was wonderful news for the couple, their family, and those following them alike — so when they shared the news that Brooklyn had been hospitalized less than a year later, many were devastated.
Taking to their joint Instagram account in July 2017, Chad and Erin shared a picture of the mom of two sleeping with Brooklyn in a hospital chair, along with a caption sharing details of the scary ordeal. "[Brooklyn's] finger started swelling on Friday night, for no apparent reason, so we took her in to check it out, and she started to run a fever as well. The doctors ran multiple tests and started antibiotics, but it only seemed to get worse, so this morning they decided to do surgery on her to release pressure," they wrote. "It is really hard on this mom and dad's heart to see our baby in pain," they concluded their statement.
Though Chad and Erin never disclosed what exactly had caused the swelling, a few months later, they revealed that the surgery had worked in an interview with People. "Most people would never even notice the scar," Erin told the publication, before thanking God for answering her prayers and publicly thanking the hospital staff for everything they did to help their baby girl.
Chad and Erin never fully recovered from their fears of miscarriage
Though some of their pregnancy-related fears were allayed after becoming parents of two, Chad Paine and Erin Bates Paine nonetheless continued to have concerns with their subsequent pregnancies. In fact, in the same People interview where they announced that they were expecting their daughter Everly Hope Paine, they admitted that there was a degree of anxiety they didn't think they'd ever overcome completely.
"I think I will always have a certain level of fear during pregnancy, since I have had miscarriages in the past," Erin told the outlet, though she did emphasize that she was receiving great care from both her doctor and her husband. "I'm so grateful for the love and support from Chad as well. I've been pampered," she gushed. As some will remember, Chad also hinted at his anxieties surrounding pregnancy in "Bringing Up Bates," sharing on the show, "I'm worried about Erin, and I'm just worried about the baby. ... I mean just a lot of thoughts cross your mind, but we're anticipating the day, kind of counting it down and looking forward to her arrival" (via Knox News).
Thankfully, despite their well-warranted concerns, the couple issued a statement to Us Weekly in March 2018 announcing that Everly had been born. "The thrill and joy of holding another precious baby never grows old," they gushed. The excited parents added that their two older kids had also been thrilled to meet their baby sister. "Seeing Carson and Brooklyn's faces light up at the sight of their sister brought us to tears. It feels like we're experiencing a little bit of heaven on earth right now," they said.
The couple didn't believe they'd have more kids
Even with all the heartache they faced early on, Erin Bates Paine and Chad Paine went on to welcome another daughter, Holland Grace Paine, in 2019. Sadly for the couple, Erin faced a number of health woes in the two years following Holland's birth, so much so that they shared in a 2021 YouTube video that they weren't sure if they'd be able to conceive again.
"I actually ended up having three different surgeries, because I had a lot of cysts that would rupture and then cause a lot of internal bleeding," Erin shared in the video. She went on to reveal that in the last of those surgeries, her doctors thought she might even have to have a full hysterectomy. However, she explained that at the last minute her doctor decided to save one of her ovaries instead so she wouldn't have to undergo hormone therapy, which she'd struggled with in the past. Even after the surgery, though, she explained that a specialist believed she might be going into menopause — before she had even turned 30.
Ultimately, because of all that, she and Chad didn't think having another kid was possible for them. And, though they already had four children and were firm in their belief that if they didn't have another, that was all God's design, the couple admitted to being sad at the thought of not welcoming any more babies. "I think, when you think it's your last, you really cherish every single moment ... not that I haven't with each of my kids ... but I think if I knew it was my last, I would hold him a little longer," Erin said. Chad agreed there, explaining that even with their already-big brood, they'd all already grown so much.
Chad Paine was extremely worried about his wife's fifth pregnancy
Of course, by the time Erin Bates Paine and Chad Paine opened up about all the health difficulties she'd experienced after delivering their fourth child, they were already expecting their fifth. In fact, their YouTube video centered on how much of a miracle their fifth baby would be in light of those challenges. All that said, Chad didn't hide the fact that he was terrified about all the potential complications.
"When she told me, I was excited — I've always been excited with every baby, but this one's a little different — definitely excited, but really nervous and scared with all the complications that she's had this past year," Chad confessed of his wife's pregnancy. He added that he'd spent a lot of time agonizing over how everything Erin had already gone through might impact her pregnancy, adding, "She is of utmost priority."
Finley Marie Paine was born on January 18, 2022, and soon after, the proud new parents uploaded another vlog to their YouTube, sharing their birth story. As he'd alluded to in the previous video, Chad was still worried about his wife. In the clip from when they were about to leave for the hospital, he reiterated that. Asked by Erin how he was feeling, Chad quipped that he wasn't the one in labor, but shared, "I'm just nervous for you." Thankfully, despite a very uncomfortable labor (which both joked about after the fact, sharing that others in the hospital waiting room had even volunteered to let her go ahead of them), they revealed that the delivery had gone smoothly. "Overall it was a wonderful experience," Chad smiled. As for Erin, she joked that contractions were traumatic but gushed, "I'm very grateful and very overwhelmed with God's goodness in our lives."
Erin Bates' seventh birth had life-threatening complications
After Finley Marie Paine, Erin Bates Paine and Chad Paine welcomed two more children, sons William Gage Paine and Henry Blythe Paine. Erin's seventh delivery was the most traumatic by far; in addition to newborn Henry needing to go into the NICU, Erin suffered a series of life-threatening complications.
Chad first spoke of Erin's health hurdles in an August 2025 Instagram post announcing Henry's birth, sharing in the caption, "We would so appreciate your prayers for Erin as she continues to recover from some complications." A few days later, on September 1, Chad gave a more specific outline of what was going on. He shared that although Henry was recovering well in the NICU, "Erin developed a severe UTI and kidney infection, which sent her into septic shock. She is currently still in the ICU as doctors continue to treat, diagnose, and search for answers." He concluded by asking followers to keep his wife in their prayers.
On September 5, Chad took to Instagram again, this time with an even more devastating update. Despite seeming to be on the mend, he wrote, "Last night, Erin suffered a lengthy and severe seizure. ... Erin is extremely weak and spent hours only half conscious." He went on to add, "As her husband, it is one of the hardest things I've ever faced — to sit by her side and watch her struggle while being so helpless to ease her suffering." Chad also alluded to the seizure having been a near-death experience for his wife, writing, "I can't even imagine life without my best friend." Even with everything that was going on, though, Chad emphasized that he and the rest of the family were clinging to their faith and believed that Erin would recover.
Erin's recovery was a slow and emotional process
On September 9, 2025, Chad Paine shared in another Instagram update that while she wasn't out of the woods, Erin Bates Paine was making some strides in her recovery. "Yesterday, Erin was transferred to a new hospital where a team of doctors is working together to help her improve," he wrote.
Chad also shared that there had been some glimmers of hope along the way, pointing to Erin wanting to listen to worship music together as a sign of how resolute she was in her faith. "To see her lifting her voice in praise to the Lord in the midst of it has been nothing short of inspiring," he wrote, adding that throughout everything that had happened, she'd also remained the sweet soul "Bringing Bates" fans had gotten to know. "Her kindness and gratefulness she demonstrates to those taking care of her is nothing short of Christ in her. She has been a light wherever she goes," he gushed. Even so, he reiterated how devastating it had been to witness her struggles along the way back to health. "It has completely broken my heart to watch my Erin walk through such pain," he said.
There's no question that Erin and Chad have gone through a lot in order to create the family they've prayed so hard for, and some of their lows have been absolutely devastating. Through it all, though, their love for each other and their kids, and their commitment to their faith, have never wavered.