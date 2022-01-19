Bad News For Bringing Up Bates Fans

Fans of the UPtv series "Bringing Up Bates" were stunned by a January 18 network announcement. The family, led by Gil and Kelly Jo Bates, had been featured on the network for 10 seasons and had filmed another. Now, however, Bates fans will need to change how they stay updated on the family's developments.

Many reality television fans first met the Bates family via Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar during the "19 Kids and Counting" days. During the run of the show "United Bates of America," Jim Bob detailed meeting Gil and Kelly Jo. "Back about 15 years ago, I went to a conference, and I walked in and I saw this family with, like, seven or eight kids around a table," Jim Bob explained (via Romper). "That was Gil and Kelly Bates. And we've been friends ever since. It's been a really special relationship," he added.

While the Duggars live in Arkansas, the Bates family lives primarily in Tennessee, noted In Touch Weekly. Both families have 19 children and embrace strict conservative rules in their everyday lives. They've attended one another's weddings, and there have been rumors over the years of potential courtships across the two families. After Josh Duggar's scandals and the cancellation of "19 Kids and Counting," the Bates family seemed to distance itself from the Duggars a bit. Some fans wonder if the recent convictions in Josh's child pornography case may have impacted UPtv's interest in continuing to feature the Bates family, given the network's jaw-dropping announcement.