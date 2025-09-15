NYC native Emmy Rossum has been performing professionally since the age of seven, starting her career as a member of the children's chorus at the Metropolitan Opera. She made her screen debut just a few years later, in a 1997 episode of "Law & Order." As she grew older, her roles grew larger; at 16, she was cast in the film "Mystic River," and then in "The Day After Tomorrow." That led to a starring role in the 2004 movie adaptation of the iconic musical "The Phantom of the Opera," which shone the spotlight on her talents as both an actor and a singer. The latter, in fact, was on display in the two albums she released: her 2007 debut, "Inside Out," and 2013's "Sentimental Journey."

In 2011, she was cast in the role that would come to define her: Fiona Gallagher, eldest of six unruly kids (and de facto mother of her siblings) in the wildly dysfunctional family at the heart of "Shameless," a hit comedy that aired on Showtime until ending its 11-season run in 2021. Rossum, however, exited the series at the end of the ninth season, making her final appearance on the show in 2019.

Since then, she's been keeping busy, both personally and professionally. For an in-depth exploration of what she's been up to, read on to find out whatever happened to Emmy Rossum after "Shameless."