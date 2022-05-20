Emmy Rossum Nearly Experienced Her Nightmare Scenario While Giving Birth

Emmy Rossum is most well known for playing Fiona Gallagher on the Showtime hit "Shameless." After eight years on the series, Rossum announced she was walking away from "Shameless" and her decision to leave came as a surprise to many. On August 30, 2018, the star took her Facebook page to share that she would be exiting the series to work on other projects. "The opportunity to play Fiona has been a gift. There are few characters — female or otherwise — as layered and dynamic," she wrote on the lengthy post. "She is a mother lion, fierce, flawed, and sexually liberated." She also told fans to "just think of me as moving down the block." Since leaving, Rossum has worked in new roles, including the titular character in the Peacock series "Angelyne."

The star also has a lot going on in her personal life. According to People, Rossum married director Sam Esmail in 2017. In 2021, Rossum and Esmail welcomed their first child, Samantha. Rossum remained tight-lipped about her pregnancy, and it wasn't until after Samantha's birth that she posted a photo of her baby bump on Instagram. "5.24.21 On a sunny Monday morning, at 8:13AM, we welcomed our daughter into the world," she wrote on the post without giving any further details.

Rossum has only shared a few photos of her daughter on Instagram, and she seems to keep that part of her life private. However, she recently shared her birth story with fans and the details are wild.