Ashley Biden Moved On From Her Ex Before The Ink Was Dry On The Divorce Papers

While Ashley Biden hasn't gone into details regarding her divorce from Howard Krein as of this writing (and perhaps never will), her recent Instagram activity suggests that infidelity may have been at the heart of their marital issues. According to the Daily Mail, hours before she filed for divorce, the social worker posted a blurry pic showing Krein — a plastic surgeon and ear, nose, and throat doctor — holding hands with another woman. "My husband and his girlfriend holding hands," Biden captioned her post, in case anyone needed clarification. She posted the photo with Notorious B.I.G.'s "Another" featuring Lil' Kim playing in the background. She later took down the snapshot, but not before several news outlets spotted it and quickly ran with the story.

On X, formerly Twitter, several users sympathized with Biden, though the majority of responses came from right-wing trolls who made fun of her marriage. "I don't care who you are, this is deserved by no one," one pointed out, while another suggested, "She must have been a terrible partner to drive the man who married her into the arms of another woman." A third user who clearly wasn't a fan of the Bidens also added, "I guess he had enough of the drama."

In the lead-up to her divorce, Biden posted a heartfelt message about finding strength and hope in the midst of heartbreak. "Heartbroken yet HOPEFUL," she wrote in May 2025. "MAY I have the courage to handle all that life throws at me (us). So very grateful for all the love + support." She then signed off her message, "Life is tough my darling, but so are YOU." Preach.