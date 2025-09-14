Ashley Biden Moved On From Her Ex Before The Ink Was Dry On The Divorce Papers
In August 2025, Ashley Biden, daughter of former president Joe Biden and former lady Jill Biden, filed for divorce from her husband, Dr. Howard Krein, after 13 years of marriage. The Philadelphia Inquirer was first to break the story, citing Ashley's representative, who confirmed that the social worker had submitted the papers in the Philadelphia Court of Common Pleas. The couple wed in 2012 in an interfaith ceremony in Delaware after meeting through Ashley's late brother, Beau Biden, and dating for two years. Ashley then hinted the surprising divorce news might be shadier than the public suspected by reposting an Instagram quote set to "Freedom Time" by Lauryn Hill: "New life, new beginnings means new boundaries. New ways of being that won't look or sound like they did before" (via Page Six). Hmm.
Less than a month after the news of her split broke, Ashley ended her silence in a pensive Instagram post suggesting she was ready to turn the page and move forward. "The Summer of 2025 was one of the hardest summers of my life," she admitted. "I have been preparing for the fall (my fav season) and now ready for the RISE." She reflected on the past few months with grace and gratitude: "Grateful that I took the time/space to grieve, process, [and] heal. Grateful for peace of mind, new beginnings, new seasons, and a rediscovered strength and love for myself."
Her post featured several snapshots, including one of Ashley with her father, Joe, who was diagnosed with an "aggressive form" of prostate cancer toward the end of his presidency in 2024. The comments were filled with message of support and encouragement for the former first daughter. "I am so sorry about your personal pain," one user penned. "Sending love and great things to come!"
Did Ashley's husband cheat?
While Ashley Biden hasn't gone into details regarding her divorce from Howard Krein as of this writing (and perhaps never will), her recent Instagram activity suggests that infidelity may have been at the heart of their marital issues. According to the Daily Mail, hours before she filed for divorce, the social worker posted a blurry pic showing Krein — a plastic surgeon and ear, nose, and throat doctor — holding hands with another woman. "My husband and his girlfriend holding hands," Biden captioned her post, in case anyone needed clarification. She posted the photo with Notorious B.I.G.'s "Another" featuring Lil' Kim playing in the background. She later took down the snapshot, but not before several news outlets spotted it and quickly ran with the story.
On X, formerly Twitter, several users sympathized with Biden, though the majority of responses came from right-wing trolls who made fun of her marriage. "I don't care who you are, this is deserved by no one," one pointed out, while another suggested, "She must have been a terrible partner to drive the man who married her into the arms of another woman." A third user who clearly wasn't a fan of the Bidens also added, "I guess he had enough of the drama."
In the lead-up to her divorce, Biden posted a heartfelt message about finding strength and hope in the midst of heartbreak. "Heartbroken yet HOPEFUL," she wrote in May 2025. "MAY I have the courage to handle all that life throws at me (us). So very grateful for all the love + support." She then signed off her message, "Life is tough my darling, but so are YOU." Preach.