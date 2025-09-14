Brittany Mahomes Could Be One Of Taylor Swift's Bridesmaids & People Are Mad
Taylor Swift's engagement to Travis Kelce has inspired many questions from her fans. First of all, when's the wedding date? What kind of venue will they choose and, most importantly, who's going to be in Swift's bridal party? Although Swift stopped flaunting her girl squad amid the big "cancellation" she faced in previous years, she has an army of famous (and not-so-famous) friends to possibly incorporate in her big day — including Brittany Mahomes. Unfortunately, the thought is too much for some Swifties who want Brittany, the wife of Kelce's teammate Patrick Mahomes, to stay far away from Swift's wedding.
Of course, Brittany is already in Swift's wedding orbit, as she wasted no time sending well wishes to her and Kelce after the singer's surprise engagement announcement. "Two of the most genuine people meet & fall in love. Just so happy for these two," Brittany posed to her Instagram Stories (via InStyle). And it pretty much goes without saying that Brittany and Patrick will, at the very least, score invitations to the wedding and reception. But the question about whether or not Swift will bestow Brittany with a robe and a pair of slippers that say "bridesmaid" on it before her big day remains unanswered (and probably will until the actual date). And yet, Swift's fans are already dreading the possibility.
How fans feel about Brittany Mahomes possibly being in Taylor Swift's wedding
Although it's clear by now that Taylor Swift's friendship with Brittany Mahomes is the real deal, it hasn't done much to help the singer's reputation. In fact, Swift's friendship with Mahomes has definitely hurt her reputation. Between Mahomes' Trump affiliation and prickly past within the NFL world, she's not exactly the most popular WAG within the league, and some of Swift's fans have long touted their desire to impart a little distance between the buddies. Now that Swift is getting married, they've turned their attention to the issue of the bridesmaids. "Brittany Mahomes gonna be in the bridal party," wrote one fan on X, alongside a GIF of a man looking exasperated. Meanwhile, a second fan commented, "I better not see brittany mahomes' horse teeth anywhere near that bridesmaid line." Okay, that was a little harsh!
Interestingly, it may be a while before fans find out which way Swift will go when choosing her bridal party, if she has one at all. According to an August 2025 People report, Swift and Travis Kelce are not planning on having a quickie wedding. "Taylor and Travis have been in celebration mode ever since the engagement," shared an insider with the outlet. At the time of that update, the source said the couple was not even at the planning stage yet, either. "Right now they just want to enjoy being engaged and they are going to take their time with it. It has been a relief not having to keep it a secret anymore, and they are glad it is out in the open," the source added. Whew! Let's hope that Swift takes her time and makes thoughtful decisions about who to include in her bridal party, whether Mahomes is there or not (because editing people out of photos is expensive).