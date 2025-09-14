Brittany Mahomes Could Be One Of Taylor Swift's Bridesmaids & People Are Mad

Although it's clear by now that Taylor Swift's friendship with Brittany Mahomes is the real deal, it hasn't done much to help the singer's reputation. In fact, Swift's friendship with Mahomes has definitely hurt her reputation. Between Mahomes' Trump affiliation and prickly past within the NFL world, she's not exactly the most popular WAG within the league, and some of Swift's fans have long touted their desire to impart a little distance between the buddies. Now that Swift is getting married, they've turned their attention to the issue of the bridesmaids. "Brittany Mahomes gonna be in the bridal party," wrote one fan on X, alongside a GIF of a man looking exasperated. Meanwhile, a second fan commented, "I better not see brittany mahomes' horse teeth anywhere near that bridesmaid line." Okay, that was a little harsh!

Interestingly, it may be a while before fans find out which way Swift will go when choosing her bridal party, if she has one at all. According to an August 2025 People report, Swift and Travis Kelce are not planning on having a quickie wedding. "Taylor and Travis have been in celebration mode ever since the engagement," shared an insider with the outlet. At the time of that update, the source said the couple was not even at the planning stage yet, either. "Right now they just want to enjoy being engaged and they are going to take their time with it. It has been a relief not having to keep it a secret anymore, and they are glad it is out in the open," the source added. Whew! Let's hope that Swift takes her time and makes thoughtful decisions about who to include in her bridal party, whether Mahomes is there or not (because editing people out of photos is expensive).