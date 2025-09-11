Trump Seemingly Dozes Off Next To Melania (& Her Face Says She's So Over It All)
Donald Trump looked older than ever as he struggled to keep his eyes open during a 9/11 remembrance ceremony at the Pentagon. The president was joined by Melania Trump on September 11 as he delivered a stirring speech at the site where 184 service members were killed in a terrorist attack 24 years ago. "On that fateful day, savage monsters attacked the very symbols of our civilization. Yet here in Virginia and in New York and in the skies over Pennsylvania, Americans did not hesitate," Donald said, per NBC News. Following those rousing words, it appeared he had difficulty keeping his energy up as Donald appeared to doze off during the ceremony.
Footage was shared on X of Donald sitting next to the first lady and having difficulty keeping his eyes open. At one point, the commander-in-chief's eyelids flicker shut while Melania stares ahead. In fact, FLOTUS, dressed in a black frock and large, matching sunglasses, looks perturbed by her husband's inability to stay alert. Instead of nudging him or looking in his direction, Melania is seen turning away from Donald in the clip.
Once the clip of Donald apparently catching some z's was shared online, people clamored to chime-in on his appearance. "Let's be honest. @realDonaldTrump looks absolutely awful," one X user commented. Others believed Donald should have taken a page out of Melania's fashion book. "He should wear sun glasses like the wife so they can't see him napping," another wrote.
Melania Trump may not be embracing a caregiver role for Donald Trump
Melania Trump looked effortlessly radiant in her ensemble, which only highlighted the age gap between Donald and Melania – an age gap a specialist previously told Nicki Swift could be taking a toll on her. "As people age, they may experience declining health or mobility issues," Dr. Sanam Hafeez, a neuropsychologist from NYC, told us in June. "This can place strain on the caregiving spouse, who may need to take on more responsibilities in terms of physical care, household tasks, or managing medical appointments."
Perhaps caring for her older husband had weighed on Melania as she has seemingly tried to stay away from Donald since his inauguration, spending very little time at the White House during his second term in office. A month before the president appeared to take a nap at the 9/11 event, Nicki Swift asked celebrity love coach Nicole Moore how Melania not seeing Donald often could impact their relationship. "The fact that Donald and Melania spend a significant amount of time apart, does not bode well for their marriage," Moore told us in August. "Couples who spend a lot of time apart often struggle with physical intimacy as well," the love coach added.
Melania's reaction, or lack thereof, to her husband snoozing on September 11 illustrated insight from both experts we spoke to. She looked to be in more of a caregiver role, and the intimacy between the pair was sorely lacking.