Trump Seemingly Dozes Off Next To Melania (& Her Face Says She's So Over It All)

Donald Trump looked older than ever as he struggled to keep his eyes open during a 9/11 remembrance ceremony at the Pentagon. The president was joined by Melania Trump on September 11 as he delivered a stirring speech at the site where 184 service members were killed in a terrorist attack 24 years ago. "On that fateful day, savage monsters attacked the very symbols of our civilization. Yet here in Virginia and in New York and in the skies over Pennsylvania, Americans did not hesitate," Donald said, per NBC News. Following those rousing words, it appeared he had difficulty keeping his energy up as Donald appeared to doze off during the ceremony.

Trump struggling to keep his eyes open at 9/11 remembrance event at the Pentagon pic.twitter.com/cg0qywHCOf — Ron Smith (@Ronxyz00) September 11, 2025

Footage was shared on X of Donald sitting next to the first lady and having difficulty keeping his eyes open. At one point, the commander-in-chief's eyelids flicker shut while Melania stares ahead. In fact, FLOTUS, dressed in a black frock and large, matching sunglasses, looks perturbed by her husband's inability to stay alert. Instead of nudging him or looking in his direction, Melania is seen turning away from Donald in the clip.

Once the clip of Donald apparently catching some z's was shared online, people clamored to chime-in on his appearance. "Let's be honest. @realDonaldTrump looks absolutely awful," one X user commented. Others believed Donald should have taken a page out of Melania's fashion book. "He should wear sun glasses like the wife so they can't see him napping," another wrote.