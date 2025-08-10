Melania Trump Can't Stop Escaping To Florida & It Says It All About Her Sham Marriage
Surprising absolutely no one, Melania Trump hasn't been seen a whole lot since her husband resumed office in January 2025. On the contrary, some have said that Melania doesn't even live at the White House and prefers being in Florida. Speaking exclusively to Nicki Swift, celebrity love coach Nicole Moore is of the mind that that may be a sign of trouble in paradise for the Trumps.
"The fact that Donald and Melania spend a significant amount of time apart, does not bode well for their marriage," Moore tells us, explaining that, for the most part, a strong emotional bond depends on spending a lot of time together. Of the absence of that time, she warns, "It can really take a toll on their emotional connection." That said, Moore notes that a couple spending little time together isn't insurmountable, so long as they stay in touch and share small details about their day when they do get to communicate. "It's essential that they use their conversations to bring each other into their respective worlds as much as possible," she says.
Of course, emotional connection isn't Moore's only concern. "Couples who spend a lot of time apart often struggle with physical intimacy as well, and sometimes the distance can create a breeding ground for infidelity," she cautions. Given Donald Trump's track record in that department (FLOTUS has never addressed the rumors that Karen McDougal was once Donald's mistress, though she is believed to have had a crude nickname for Stormy Daniels in private), Moore certainly doesn't seem too far off the mark there. Granted, Melania has always been publicly indifferent to the affair rumors surrounding her husband, but even then, her former advisor Stephanie Winston Wolkoff once told Page Six that her husband's unfaithfulness made her "angry." Well ... fair?
Living separate lives may be the Trumps' love language
There was one caveat to Nicole Moore's concerns about Donald and Melania Trump spending so little time together. That is, if doing their own thing is important to both of them, leading semi-separate lives could actually be a good thing.
"If both partners are hyper-independent people who do not require a lot of physical connection to feel close to their partner, then spending a lot of time apart can work," Moore exclusively tells Nicki Swift. Sure enough, the couple has been pretty vocal about needing their own space. In fact, even when Melania was pregnant with Barron Trump, both she and Donald told People just how important their independence was to them. "We are very independent, both of us," Melania said. Donald, meanwhile, shared that he appreciated that about his wife. "She lets me have my space, which is great," he said.
Another benefit of being apart for so much of the time, Moore tells us, is that it could be Donald's way of letting Melania do her own thing without feeling forced to live in a city she has little to no connection to. "It might be a sign of healthy compromise that Donald is willing to have her live far away from him just to make her happy," she says. Again, far from being off the mark: In early 2017, just one month into Donald's first term, an insider told Us Weekly, "She is miserable." Well, on the odd occasion that she has been seen since her husband's re-election, Melania certainly has looked a whole lot happier than she did the first time around, so maybe the new arrangement works for them, even if it does give off sham marriage vibes. Either way, may this kind of love never find us.