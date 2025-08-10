Melania Trump Can't Stop Escaping To Florida & It Says It All About Her Sham Marriage

Surprising absolutely no one, Melania Trump hasn't been seen a whole lot since her husband resumed office in January 2025. On the contrary, some have said that Melania doesn't even live at the White House and prefers being in Florida. Speaking exclusively to Nicki Swift, celebrity love coach Nicole Moore is of the mind that that may be a sign of trouble in paradise for the Trumps.

"The fact that Donald and Melania spend a significant amount of time apart, does not bode well for their marriage," Moore tells us, explaining that, for the most part, a strong emotional bond depends on spending a lot of time together. Of the absence of that time, she warns, "It can really take a toll on their emotional connection." That said, Moore notes that a couple spending little time together isn't insurmountable, so long as they stay in touch and share small details about their day when they do get to communicate. "It's essential that they use their conversations to bring each other into their respective worlds as much as possible," she says.

Of course, emotional connection isn't Moore's only concern. "Couples who spend a lot of time apart often struggle with physical intimacy as well, and sometimes the distance can create a breeding ground for infidelity," she cautions. Given Donald Trump's track record in that department (FLOTUS has never addressed the rumors that Karen McDougal was once Donald's mistress, though she is believed to have had a crude nickname for Stormy Daniels in private), Moore certainly doesn't seem too far off the mark there. Granted, Melania has always been publicly indifferent to the affair rumors surrounding her husband, but even then, her former advisor Stephanie Winston Wolkoff once told Page Six that her husband's unfaithfulness made her "angry." Well ... fair?