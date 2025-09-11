Charlie Kirk's Widow Erika's Eerie Social Media Message Hours Before His Death
Leading up to his untimely death at age 31, Charlie Kirk was an outspoken conservative activist as well as a dedicated family man. Both Charlie and his wife Erika Frantzve Kirk had a tendency to lift each other up on social media. For example, this August 2025 Instagram post where Erika admits, "I love building our life together," and Charlie has the top comment with, "I love you!" The duo enjoyed sharing bible verses and posting snippets of their family life. Which makes Erika's post to X, formerly Twitter, just hours before Charlie passed away, even more unsettling and heartbreaking.
Psalm 46:1 – God is our refuge and strength, a very present help in trouble.
— Erika Kirk (@MrsErikaKirk) September 10, 2025
The post quotes a bible verse and reads, "God is our refuge and strength, a very present help in trouble." While it could simply be noting the generalized sense of the times, or a call to rely on religion, it comes across as almost an eerie peek into the future. It also comes on the heels of Erika's final post featuring Charlie, now a troubling reminder of her huge loss. However, Erika's biblical comment provided a place for people to come and post their well-wishes to her and her family.
Erika Kirk's post before Charlie Kirk's death has become a memorial
The reactions to the death of Charlie Kirk have mostly been a reminder to set aside political differences and decry violence. Erika Frantzve Kirk's post right before Charlie was fatally shot during a Turning Point USA event at Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah, has become a place for people to gather and share their heartbreak with her.
People from all sides of the political aisle came together to comment on Erika's post. One user wrote, "Praying for your husband, even though we disagreed politically. Violence is never an answer. Never." Many more offered well wishes similar to this post, "My heart breaks for you, Erika. Your husband was an inspiration to so many in our nation." There was also an outpouring of support for Erika and her children, such as this post that read in part, "My heart is going out to you and your family and my prayers are for you all!"
Others pointed out the timing of Erika's post, with one person commenting, "The fact that you posted this before the event, is a testament of the Lord." While Erika does have a habit of posting bible verses that relate to her life, this one certainly will continue to stick out.