Charlie Kirk's Widow Erika's Eerie Social Media Message Hours Before His Death

The reactions to the death of Charlie Kirk have mostly been a reminder to set aside political differences and decry violence. Erika Frantzve Kirk's post right before Charlie was fatally shot during a Turning Point USA event at Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah, has become a place for people to gather and share their heartbreak with her.

People from all sides of the political aisle came together to comment on Erika's post. One user wrote, "Praying for your husband, even though we disagreed politically. Violence is never an answer. Never." Many more offered well wishes similar to this post, "My heart breaks for you, Erika. Your husband was an inspiration to so many in our nation." There was also an outpouring of support for Erika and her children, such as this post that read in part, "My heart is going out to you and your family and my prayers are for you all!"

Others pointed out the timing of Erika's post, with one person commenting, "The fact that you posted this before the event, is a testament of the Lord." While Erika does have a habit of posting bible verses that relate to her life, this one certainly will continue to stick out.