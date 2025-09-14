Video Of Kate Middleton's 'Fiesty' Behavior Around Meghan Markle Will Haunt Her Forever
The rumored feud between Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle has made many a headline over the years. However, there isn't a lot of actual evidence of their dislike for each other beyond hearsay and royal expert accounts. But there is some. One is the footage of the Princess of Wales and the Duchess of Sussex's tense interactions at Queen Elizabeth II's funeral in September 2022. Now and again, those in the #TeamKate camp like to share the video that shows her taking a firm step toward Meghan while giving her a killer look.
Fans can't have enough of this glimpse of a rare display of emotion by Kate. "Today is a good day to repost this video. The Princess of Wales knew these two trash burgers would fail," a Kate and Prince William fan account shared on X in August 2025. Another user shared the post, adding their own take on Kate's attitude. "Feisty princess Catherine is my spirit animal. Ya don't wanna mess with her no-nonsense look," the user wrote.
The late queen's funeral marked the first close interaction between William and Kate and Meghan and Prince Harry since their bombshell Oprah Winfrey interview in which the pair made a host of damning accusations against the royal family, including racism. In addition, Meghan revealed Kate made her cry ahead of her wedding, when it was previously believed it was the other way around. Kate has never addressed the feud, which is why this video will always haunt her.
Kate is reportedly open about feelings for Meghan behind closed doors
Ever since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle moved to the U.S. in January 2020, Kate Middleton has never publicly discussed her brother-in-law and his wife. However, the Princess of Wales is reportedly not as composed when cameras aren't around. Whenever someone mentions Meghan's name, Kate "jokingly shivers," Omid Scobie claimed in his 2023 book, "Endgame," in which he also claimed she was always "cold" toward the former "Suits" star (via Page Six).
Despite her feelings toward Meghan, Kate feels for her relationship with Prince Harry before Megxit. "But to her, there is no way she could ever trust them after all their interviews," an insider told Scobie. However, she wants nothing more to do with them, for better or worse. After Kate's tragic cancer journey, she has learned what matters and what doesn't. "Kate has had the toughest year of her life, which has put everything into perspective. The truth is she's done with the drama with Harry and Meghan and is determined to go about her life without being involved," a source told Closer in January 2025.
Meghan, on the other hand, reportedly still worries about the royal family's influence on Harry. Amid Harry's trip to the U.K. in September 2025, his wife is said to have asked him not to meet with Kate. "It's not about not liking her, it's about control of the narrative," an insider told Radar. Harry may be getting closer to reconciliation with his family, but — if the rumors are true — that would probably cause issues in his marriage.