Video Of Kate Middleton's 'Fiesty' Behavior Around Meghan Markle Will Haunt Her Forever

The rumored feud between Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle has made many a headline over the years. However, there isn't a lot of actual evidence of their dislike for each other beyond hearsay and royal expert accounts. But there is some. One is the footage of the Princess of Wales and the Duchess of Sussex's tense interactions at Queen Elizabeth II's funeral in September 2022. Now and again, those in the #TeamKate camp like to share the video that shows her taking a firm step toward Meghan while giving her a killer look.

Fans can't have enough of this glimpse of a rare display of emotion by Kate. "Today is a good day to repost this video. The Princess of Wales knew these two trash burgers would fail," a Kate and Prince William fan account shared on X in August 2025. Another user shared the post, adding their own take on Kate's attitude. "Feisty princess Catherine is my spirit animal. Ya don't wanna mess with her no-nonsense look," the user wrote.

The late queen's funeral marked the first close interaction between William and Kate and Meghan and Prince Harry since their bombshell Oprah Winfrey interview in which the pair made a host of damning accusations against the royal family, including racism. In addition, Meghan revealed Kate made her cry ahead of her wedding, when it was previously believed it was the other way around. Kate has never addressed the feud, which is why this video will always haunt her.