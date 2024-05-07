Inside Kate Middleton & Prince Harry's Relationship Before Megxit

Prince Harry and Prince William's strained relationship had an impact beyond just the two of them. As he grew distant from his brother, Harry also lost touch with his sister-in-law. He reportedly regrets that, as Kate Middleton once held a special place in Harry's heart. Kate is said to have become the caring female figure in his life, which Harry had craved since losing his mother. But Harry's 2022 memoir, "Spare," showed their bond seems to have been irretrievably broken.

Harry held nothing back when criticizing Kate and her treatment of his wife. Amid Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle's feud, Harry had to pick a side. He never expected to be estranged from Kate, someone he considered a true sister. "He really misses that warm, uncomplicated relationship, and he is torn between loyalty to his wife and regret about the loss of the woman he was so close to," royal expert Tom Quinn told the Mirror in April 2024.

Besides missing the Princess of Wales, Harry is also said to be consumed by guilt amid Kate Middleton's cancer diagnosis. "When you do discover that your sister-in-law has cancer and you've written stuff that can't be retracted, that's quite a painful place to be in," royal author Tessa Dunlop told Us Weekly. Harry lost virtually all contact with Kate after he and Meghan stepped down as working members of the royal family in early 2020 aka "Megxit." Today, it's hard to picture Kate and Harry binge-watching HBO hit shows, but that's how close they once were.