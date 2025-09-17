Amber Heard's Career Was Never The Same After The Johnny Depp Trial

Amber Heard's public reputation and her ongoing feud with Depp were destroyed following her defamation trial against the actor, which concluded in June 2022. Throughout the trial, Heard tried to convince the jury that Depp physically and sexually assaulted her and that she didn't defame him in her 2018 op-ed, which was published by The Washington Post. Even though she never mentioned Depp by name in the op-ed, she described herself as a "public figure representing domestic abuse," which heavily tarnished Depp's own reputation.

Even though a previous trial, which was held in London in 2020, found that Depp had assaulted Heard, the 2022 trial did not go her way. During the 2022 trial, which was recorded and broadcast on TV and online, Heard was largely painted as the villain by the public. In fact, evidence presented during the trial suggested that Heard actually physically abused Depp. In the end, it was found that Depp was indeed defamed by Heard. The "Pirates of the Caribbean" actor was awarded $15 million in damages, while Heard was awarded just $2 million and was largely seen as the loser of the trial.

As reported by The New York Times, Heard was disappointed "beyond words" by the result of the trial. In an official statement, she said, "I'm heartbroken that the mountain of evidence still was not enough to stand up to the disproportionate power, influence, and sway of my ex-husband. I'm even more disappointed with what this verdict means for other women. It is a setback. It sets back the clock to a time when a woman who spoke up and spoke out could be publicly shamed and humiliated. It sets back the idea that violence against women is to be taken seriously."