Why Hollywood Won't Cast Amber Heard Anymore

Amber Heard began working in Hollywood in the early aughts, and it didn't take long for her to gain some traction in the industry. Before long, Heard was booking appearances in TV series and even a few movies. As she continued honing her craft, Heard found work in larger productions, eventually landing leading and supporting roles in various films, including "Zombieland," "The Rum Diary," and many more.

While her professional life appeared to be going strong, Heard's personal issues arose to the forefront. This landed Heard's name in the wrong kinds of headlines; whether they dealt with her relationships or off-set behavior, it didn't take long for Heard to gain a bad reputation. When that happens, it typically impedes an actor's ability to find work, and that's true of Heard. Over time, Heard's roles began to diminish as her personal life took over any mention of her name.

Few could get excited for any movie she appeared in while her name was negatively blasted at the public, time and time again. Eventually, Heard's personal issues boiled over, and she left both the industry and the country, choosing to settle in Spain rather than face scrutiny back home. Ultimately, Heard became untouchable for projects, as her name brought too much controversy, prematurely ending her career.