Things Aren't Looking Good For Amber Heard's Career Amid Johnny Depp Trial

It has been three weeks of the Johnny Depp-Amber Heard trial dominating headlines and so far, public opinion seems to be swaying in Depp's favor. With the Heard legal team yet to present their side of the evidence — and Heard herself yet to testify — Depp's legal team has largely controlled the narrative. According to a survey of 1,000 Americans conducted by Rasmussen Reports, 40% of respondents, based on what they do know of the trial, voted that they believe Depp, while only 10% sided with Heard, and 51% remain undecided.

Among the celebrities who have taken a stance, the favor heavily leans toward Depp as well. "The Walking Dead" actor Laurie Holden tweeted in April that she would defend the "Edward Scissorhands" star "again in a heartbeat," adding, "Just happy that 6 years later the world is finally catching up." Model Ireland Baldwin called Heard "a disaster of a human being" in an April Instagram Story and wrote that she hopes that Depp "gets his reputation and his life back," per Page Six.

Things seemed truly dire when it was reported on May 1 that Heard jettisoned her PR team, Precision Strategies, for another firm after the negative press, per NBC News. Of course, Heard's legal team starts presenting evidence on May 3, with Heard likely taking the stand soon after. Given the recent reports surrounding Heard's acting career, however, it seems the damage may have already been done.