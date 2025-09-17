Trump Hinted The Rumors About His Smell May Be True & Melania Agrees

Rumors have circulated that Donald Trump emits a foul odor, and some believe that the smell bothers Melania Trump. A viral video was shared on X, formerly Twitter, in December 2023, which opened with several clips of the former model exiting aircraft with Donald, and deliberately distancing herself from him. "Can you blame her? Imagine emerging from the stench of a long flight ... #TrumpSmellsLikeA**" the user tweeted while sharing the compilation of the couple's disconnect. "I bet Melania & Bannon were glad to get out of the plane into the 'fresh' air," an X user replied. That phrase was one the president wound up using himself later, and unintentionally painted an unflattering picture of his own hygiene.

During a presser in September, Donald accidentally confirmed that his marriage to Melania suffered from his smell. A reporter asked POTUS about a video circulating online that showed a bag being thrown out of a window in the White House. "Actually, you can't open the windows, you know why? They're all heavily armored and bulletproof," Donald replied while challenging the veracity of the clip. In an effort to further back up his point, Donald ended up revealing more about his marriage than he had planned. "In fact, my wife was complaining about it the other day. She said, 'Love to have a little fresh air come in,' but you can't. They're bulletproof," he said about the White House windows. Unwittingly, Donald had helped back up those rumors that Melania was eager to get "fresh air" when around her husband because of an acrid smell.

Trump claims a video showing people throwing bags out a White House window is "probably AI generated." Doocy then plays the clip for him. Trump still insists it's AI. pic.twitter.com/XgJJQYy8sj — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 2, 2025

Perhaps Donald's throwaway comment came because he was blissfully unaware of the viral videos that seemingly indicated Melania avoided enclosed spaces with him.