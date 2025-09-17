Trump Hinted The Rumors About His Smell May Be True & Melania Agrees
Rumors have circulated that Donald Trump emits a foul odor, and some believe that the smell bothers Melania Trump. A viral video was shared on X, formerly Twitter, in December 2023, which opened with several clips of the former model exiting aircraft with Donald, and deliberately distancing herself from him. "Can you blame her? Imagine emerging from the stench of a long flight ... #TrumpSmellsLikeA**" the user tweeted while sharing the compilation of the couple's disconnect. "I bet Melania & Bannon were glad to get out of the plane into the 'fresh' air," an X user replied. That phrase was one the president wound up using himself later, and unintentionally painted an unflattering picture of his own hygiene.
During a presser in September, Donald accidentally confirmed that his marriage to Melania suffered from his smell. A reporter asked POTUS about a video circulating online that showed a bag being thrown out of a window in the White House. "Actually, you can't open the windows, you know why? They're all heavily armored and bulletproof," Donald replied while challenging the veracity of the clip. In an effort to further back up his point, Donald ended up revealing more about his marriage than he had planned. "In fact, my wife was complaining about it the other day. She said, 'Love to have a little fresh air come in,' but you can't. They're bulletproof," he said about the White House windows. Unwittingly, Donald had helped back up those rumors that Melania was eager to get "fresh air" when around her husband because of an acrid smell.
Trump claims a video showing people throwing bags out a White House window is "probably AI generated." Doocy then plays the clip for him. Trump still insists it's AI. pic.twitter.com/XgJJQYy8sj
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 2, 2025
Perhaps Donald's throwaway comment came because he was blissfully unaware of the viral videos that seemingly indicated Melania avoided enclosed spaces with him.
The time Melania Trump wouldn't share a car with Donald Trump
In January 2024, a tense interaction between Donald Trump and Melania Trump was caught on video. Melania was seen getting into a black SUV as a Secret Service agent held the door with Donald following right behind. Apparently, she was in no rush to share cramped quarters with her husband, and Melania said something to him which made Donald turn around with a look of frustration, and get into another SUV. Unsurprisingly, anti-Trumpsters had a field day with the footage. "If you listen closely, Melania says, 'No, you smell,'" an X user tweeted while sharing the clip. It should be noted that whatever Melania actually said was not audible in the clip, but the interaction did little to dispel rumors that she disliked being confined with Donald.
Those rumors had picked up steam the previous month, when a former Congress member described Donald's smell and said it was quite pungent. "I'm genuinely surprised how people close to Trump haven't talked about the odor," Adam Kinzinger tweeted in December 2023. "It's truly something to behold. Wear a mask if you can," he added. That was not all the former U.S. representative had to say about Donald's natural fragrance.
Kinzinger was a guest on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" in September 2024, and he went into detail about the president's smell. This, of course, was the perfect platform, as Jimmy Kimmel's hatred for Donald is well-known. "So if you take like armpits, ketchup, makeup, and a little butt. It's probably like that all mixed up," Kinzinger told the late-night host. "Maybe it wasn't permanent or all the time, but it's there," the former politician added.