Bruce Willis' Wife Emma Cops To Their Near-Divorce (& His Fans Are PO'd)

Bruce Willis' fans have taken his wife, Emma Heming Willis, to task over her claims that she briefly considered divorcing him. Underneath a YouTube post by E! News discussing her quotes, many fans expressed their outrage over her admission.

"How can she be his caregiver when she publicly said they do not even live in the same house anymore?" commented one fan. "All she wants is the money. Divorce him now if that's the case and let him die with the dignity he deserves." A second wrote, "Divorce once life gets to tough...wedding vows mean nothing? Remember the part, in sickness n in health? Nah, that doesn't include Hollywood." Several more implied that Emma was only sharing this info to receive sympathy. One user, for example, wrote, "It seems to me like she's counting down the days while playing victim and martyr. She sure has a lot of time to go yapping on all over the place about all the negatives in her life caused by her ill — through no fault of his own — husband. She's insufferable. When is she going to shut up?!"

With that said, not everyone objects to Emma's decision to share some of the more tragic details about Bruce's frontotemporal dementia diagnosis. "At least she knows it was not him! It is his illness. A toll is taken on those who care for those afflicted," wrote one user on Reddit. "I wish her the best as she watches her love fade away day by day." However, many others wondered why Emma was being so forthcoming about such private family matters. "Why does this woman keep sharing stuff like this?!?" commented a second user. "This is all so personal and not something any of us should even know. It's private and should stay that way." A third wrote, "I wish she would let him have some privacy."