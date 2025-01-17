Tragic Details About Bruce Willis' Life Since His Dementia Diagnosis

In a stark reminder that time is all we have, Bruce Willis has all but disappeared from the spotlight since his diagnosis with frontotemporal dementia (FTD). The tragedy began to unfold when his family announced that Bruce would be stepping away from acting in 2022 because of aphasia, but the true diagnosis eventually revealed itself to be FTD. Emma Heming Willis, Bruce's forty-six-year old wife, described FTD to Katie Couric in a Town & Country interview, saying, "FTD affects the frontal part of the brain and the temporal lobes, so it can affect movement, behavior, and language, and because it's progressive it can also spread. For Bruce, it started in his temporal lobes and then has spread to the frontal part of his brain."

As for how it's affected their family, she told the outlet, "This disease is misdiagnosed, it's missed, it's misunderstood, so finally getting to a diagnosis was key so that I could learn what fronto­temporal dementia is and I could educate our children. I've never tried to sugarcoat anything for them." She and Bruce share two daughters, 12-year-old Mabel Ray Willis and 10-year-old Evelyn Penn Willis.

Bruce and his family have been largely private about what has been going on, but we've seen snippets of happiness and heartache from his wife, his ex-wife ("The Substance" star Demi Moore), and the three adult daughters that Moore and him share — Rumer, Scout, and Tallulah. And while it's a tragedy to know we are slowly losing the icon that appeared in "Die Hard," "The Sixth Sense," and "Death Becomes Her," the response to the diagnosis paints a picture of compassion and familial gratitude.