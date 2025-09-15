The Worst-Dressed Celebs At The 2025 Emmys Were Hard To Ignore

Necklace or shirt? Necklace or shirt?! Jenna Ortega turned heads all up and down the 2025 Emmy Awards red carpet when she arrived in a sheer top, adorned in a whole treasure trove of large and in charge jewels and crystals in various colors and shapes. (Brings a whole new meaning to the term treasure chest, don't ya think?) Per Huffpost, the jewel encrusted top hails from Sarah Burton's first-ever collection for French luxury fashion house Givenchy.

Unfortunately, this isn't Ortega's first rodeo as it related to fashion disasters. On March 7, 2023, the actor remained unbothered over her red carpet wardrobe malfunction when she turned up to the "Scream VI" premiere with a bright blue marker stain front and center on her Jean Paul Gaultier Couture tuxedo mini dress. Best believe she's still bejeweled.