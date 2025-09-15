The Worst-Dressed Celebs At The 2025 Emmys Were Hard To Ignore
It was the best of times, it was the worst of times. Actually, it was just the 2025 Emmy Awards. In between witnessing host Nate Bargatze dangling a $100,000 donation in front of the The Boys & Girls Clubs of America like a carrot, viewers were subjected to some downright offensive awards show ensembles. While the awards event is typically known for classic Hollywood glamour looks, there's always a few celebrities that push the [awards] envelope too far and find themselves squarely on the list of worst-dressed. (Never forget: the worst-dressed celebrities at the 2024 Emmys, including the likes of Naomi Watts, Walter Goggins, and Devery Jacobs.) Let's get into it, shall we?
Megan Stalter was a little too unbothered
Yep, in her white tee. Megan Stalter is no stranger to the worst dressed list. In fact, the actor and comedian swiftly landed on our list of the absolute worst-dressed stars at the 2025 VMAs after rolling up to the MTV Video Music Awards on September 7, dressed like a Dunkin' cup. But on September 14, Stalter opted to leave her coffee cup inspired frock at home, and instead rock the most nonchalant look of all time: a white tee and jeans. It should be noted, however, that she did pair the bland, boring look with a very bold message on her bag that read, "CEASE FIRE!"
Bronwyn Newport's dress was a washout
Proud card-carrying snowflake holder Bronwyn Newport's Mr. Blackwell vintage sequin naked dress proved to be a total washout, causing viewers to wonder where her nude dress stopped and her fair, bare arms began. "Mr. Blackwell was a fashion designer aaaaand the creator of the first worst dressed list!" the "Real Housewives of Salt Lake City" star gushed in an Instagram post along with a photo of her posing on the red carpet in the dress in question. Premonition or coincidence?! We'll let you be the judge.
Jenna Ortega's treasure chest gone bad
Necklace or shirt? Necklace or shirt?! Jenna Ortega turned heads all up and down the 2025 Emmy Awards red carpet when she arrived in a sheer top, adorned in a whole treasure trove of large and in charge jewels and crystals in various colors and shapes. (Brings a whole new meaning to the term treasure chest, don't ya think?) Per Huffpost, the jewel encrusted top hails from Sarah Burton's first-ever collection for French luxury fashion house Givenchy.
Unfortunately, this isn't Ortega's first rodeo as it related to fashion disasters. On March 7, 2023, the actor remained unbothered over her red carpet wardrobe malfunction when she turned up to the "Scream VI" premiere with a bright blue marker stain front and center on her Jean Paul Gaultier Couture tuxedo mini dress. Best believe she's still bejeweled.
Lexi Love's outfit is the stuff Pepto-Bismol nightmares are made of
Think pink?! What in the pink body paint is going on with Lexi Love's 2025 Emmy Awards look? The performer and model raised eyebrows everywhere when she arrived at the awards show covered head to toe in pink glitter, a long pink ponytail, and topped off with a gigantic pink sash covered in iridescent purple gems. To make matters worse, she completed the look with a pair of translucent stilettos, making the whole look very one-dimensional and shallow.
Fiona Dourif's dress was sheer madness
Fiona Dourif's 2025 Emmy Awards dress was sheer madness! No, really. Dourif arrived at the awards show wearing a sleek black velvet dress with sheer black panels ever so strategically placed, leaving very little wiggle room, or room for anything for that matter. Suffice to say this [dress] was not made for walking. "Fiona Dourif is definitely one of the worst dressed of the night," one X user tweeted about Dourif's Emmy Awards blunder. Better luck next time, Dourif.
Leave the Labubus at home
La-who-who?! Drag performer Joella stole the show for all the wrong reasons when she turned up to the 2025 Emmy Awards cosplaying as life-size Labubu. But that's not all. She proved to everyone she was really committed to the bit by carrying a Chinese takeout box as a purse. "Someone really pulled up to the Emmys dressed like a full-on Labubu. red carpet just turned into a meme factory," one X user tweeted. Meanwhile, another wrote, "Having 5 minutes of screentime and no critical acclaim and still showing up to the Emmys dressed like a Labubu with no nominations, lmaoooooooo. She's so desperate, I can't." Maybe next time we can leave the children's toys at home, mmkay? TBD, we suppose.
Isa Briones' neon nightmare
Actor Isa Briones' electric green evening gown proved to be the real upset of the night. Topped with the most bizarre bustle and a blue hair ribbon that trailed all the way down the back of her dress like that of a long, scraggly, tail, it's no surprise why the dress proved to be a big swing and a miss. "While this could have been a good choice, the excessive details turn out to be an unfortunate decision, adding more volume than appropriate in the waist area," one X user tweeted about the neon nightmare.