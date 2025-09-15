Trump Rival Receives Hero's Welcome At 2025 Emmys That Will Have Food Flying At The White House

Somebody tell Donald Trump not to tune in to the Emmys tonight. His longtime nemesis, Stephen Colbert, just received a hero's welcome while presenting this year's award for best actor in a comedy series to Seth Rogen for his work on "The Studio." "Thank you very much. You're very kind," Colbert quipped after getting cheers and a standing ovation. "Sit down. We gotta go. But while I have your attention, is anyone hiring?"

We're guessing that scene must've wounded the ego of a certain, erm, someone in Washington, D.C. "I've got 200 very qualified candidates here tonight who will be available in June," Colbert said while reaching into his jacket pocket to bring out his résumé. "I just — I haven't had a chance to update my headshot in a bit, but I think it still works," he added. "I only have one [copy]. Harrison Ford, can you get this to Spielberg? Would you?"

"Is anyone hiring?" – Stephen Colbert at the #Emmys after getting a raucous standing ovation. pic.twitter.com/NezyqyOzuS — New York Magazine (@NYMag) September 15, 2025

For context, Colbert will soon wrap up his run as host of "The Late Show" after CBS announced in July that the program was being canceled. In a statement, the network, which is owned by Paramount Global, explained that the move was "purely a financial decision" and was "not related in any way to the show's performance, content, or other matters." However, plenty of folks, including Hollywood celebrities, suspect it has something to do with Paramount's $16 million settlement with Trump over a "60 Minutes" interview with former vice president Kamala Harris. It also came shortly after Colbert criticized the settlement as a "big fat bribe" on his show in July: "As someone who has always been a proud employee of this network, I am offended," Colbert said. "I don't know if anything will ever repair my trust in this company. But, just taking a stab at it, I'd say $16 million would help," he added sarcastically.