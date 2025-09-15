Simone Biles & Jonathan Owens Blow Up Speculation Their Marriage Is A Sham (Or Doomed)
Fans believed Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens showed red flags in their marriage while trying to look cute together on game day. On September 14, Biles was on the sidelines watching her husband and his Chicago Bears play the Detroit Lions. Before the game, she ran up and shared a kiss with Owens, while showing her support with a pair of custom black pants that said "Jonathan" on one leg and "Owens" on the other. The gymnast completed the look with a football-shaped handbag. Biles and Owens were filmed sharing two quick smooches before pausing to pose for a quick photo op. The NFL posted video of the married couple's exchange to its X account and added a heart-hands emoji, but not everyone was buying that love was in the air.
People shared how weird it was in Biles and Owens' marriage that they were so eager to turn on the PDA when they knew others were watching. Many fans thought the pre-game kiss was purely performative. "Is the relationship strictly for the cameras?" one X user replied to the vid. "'Wait, are we on camera yet,'" another wrote. The same sentiment was shared when the clip was posted to NFL on Prime's Facebook page. "Kiss me again so everyone will notice me," a user commented. Meanwhile, on X, some had grown tired of Biles and Owens' on-camera antics. "It's cool the first few times this is getting cringe now," one commenter wrote. Others believed the couple's issues ran deeper than always vying for the spotlight. "He hates her," a fan speculated.
Previously, Owens caught major backlash for what he said about Biles on a podcast.
Why fans believed Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens were headed for divorce
A lot of Simone Biles fans can't stand Jonathan Owens because of a controversial move: He seemingly ranked himself higher than his wife. Appearing on "The Pivot" podcast in December 2023, Owens discussed his relationship with the famous gymnast and how he was unfazed by her notoriety. "I always say [that] the men [are] the catch," the NFL player told the podcast hosts.
Clips of Owens' "the catch" comments were shared on X, and fans of Biles believed it was a bad omen for their marriage. "If he says this about her in public, imagine what he says to her in private," a fan wrote. Others mentioned that Biles was fully aware of the type of guy she had married. "He's cute, she went for it. No problem. He's a jerk and he'll get alimony," an X user replied. Taking to Instagram that same month, the Chicago Bears safety had a subtle response to the backlash. He uploaded a carousel of him and Biles that included multiple pics from their wedding. "Unbothered [cry-laughing and heart emoji] Just know we locked in over here," he wrote in the caption, apparently in hopes of quieting his critics. Later, Biles addressed the controversy surrounding her husband's comments.
Biles came to Owens' defense when she was a guest on the "Call Her Daddy" podcast in May 2025. "I thought everything was okay, and then I go on Twitter, and everybody's like, 'Divorce this man. He's mean!'" the former Olympian said. "And he never said I wasn't a catch. He said he was a catch because he is," Biles said, while singing her husband's praises.