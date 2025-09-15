Simone Biles & Jonathan Owens Blow Up Speculation Their Marriage Is A Sham (Or Doomed)

Fans believed Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens showed red flags in their marriage while trying to look cute together on game day. On September 14, Biles was on the sidelines watching her husband and his Chicago Bears play the Detroit Lions. Before the game, she ran up and shared a kiss with Owens, while showing her support with a pair of custom black pants that said "Jonathan" on one leg and "Owens" on the other. The gymnast completed the look with a football-shaped handbag. Biles and Owens were filmed sharing two quick smooches before pausing to pose for a quick photo op. The NFL posted video of the married couple's exchange to its X account and added a heart-hands emoji, but not everyone was buying that love was in the air.

People shared how weird it was in Biles and Owens' marriage that they were so eager to turn on the PDA when they knew others were watching. Many fans thought the pre-game kiss was purely performative. "Is the relationship strictly for the cameras?" one X user replied to the vid. "'Wait, are we on camera yet,'" another wrote. The same sentiment was shared when the clip was posted to NFL on Prime's Facebook page. "Kiss me again so everyone will notice me," a user commented. Meanwhile, on X, some had grown tired of Biles and Owens' on-camera antics. "It's cool the first few times this is getting cringe now," one commenter wrote. Others believed the couple's issues ran deeper than always vying for the spotlight. "He hates her," a fan speculated.

Previously, Owens caught major backlash for what he said about Biles on a podcast.