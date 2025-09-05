Simone Biles & Jonathan Owens' Marriage Has Some Painfully Obvious Problems

Simone Biles is head-over-heels for Jonathan Owens. A quick peek at her Instagram is all it takes to see how smitten the gymnastics legend is with the NFL player. Unfortunately, that doesn't take away from the fact that there are weird things about Biles and Owens' marriage. A lot of them seem to circle back to the Chicago Bears safety having a nonchalant attitude about his wife. This behavior was on full display at the 2025 Met Gala (seen above), an event he and Biles helped co-host.

While the most decorated gymnast of all time seemed elated to walk the red carpet, Biles' husband's behavior at the Met Gala was a dead giveaway. "Here's what I notice. There's a lot going on around them. So it's a bit difficult to make a [generalization] about their entire relationship. But we can tell he's not too excited to be there," Traci Brown, CSP, body language expert and behavior analyst, told Nicki Swift. "That smile, once he shows it, is just with his lips not his eyes and he turns it off like a switch. Real smiles dissipate slowly as the emotion fades."

Perhaps Owens just felt out of his element. The Met Gala is a fashion event, something that's not normally associated with tough, football player types. However, this isn't the first time he has displayed an arrogant attitude toward his wife. This is why so many of Biles' fans can't stand Owens. They seem happy enough together, but it's undeniable their marriage has some problems.