Simone Biles' Husband's Behavior Is A Dead Giveaway At 2025 Met Gala, Expert Tells Us

Traci Brown, CSP, body language expert and behavior analyst — who's ranked as one of the top 3 body language experts in the world — didn't sugarcoat her take on Jonathan Owens' energy at the 2025 Met Gala. In an exclusive chat with Nicki Swift, she gave it to us straight: the Chicago Bears safety looked like he'd rather be anywhere else. "Here's what I notice. There's a lot going on around them. So it's a bit difficult to make a generation [sic] about their entire relationship. But we can tell he's not too excited to be there," she explained. "That smile, once he shows it, is just with his lips not his eyes and he turns it off like a switch. Real smiles dissipate slowly as the emotion fades."

Is it just first-Met Gala jitters? Or something else? While Owens failed to look enthusiastic, he did manage to hype up Simone Biles, like he always does. The NFL star told E! News that he was ecstatic to be there with his wife, and that she's his ultimate motivator and inspiration — especially when she's watching him from the stands. "My thing is just being able to support one another," he said. "And you just realize how much you are in love with each other. And for me, whenever I know my wife's in the stands, I just play a little bit better, you know? She's just the extra motivating factor for me."

What fans also might not know is that the couple is actually celebrating their second wedding anniversary on May 6, with Owens telling People that the Met Gala was the "ultimate date night." But perhaps that's a lie? Between the stiff suit and the seemingly forced smiles, maybe he would have preferred a beach and a mojito.

