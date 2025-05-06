Simone Biles' Husband's Behavior Is A Dead Giveaway At 2025 Met Gala, Expert Tells Us
Legendary gymnast Simone Biles and her husband, Jonathan Owens, were not just mere guests at the 2025 Met Gala — the pair actually helped host it. The power couple joined a stacked committee that included the likes of Doechii, Ayo Edebiri, Janelle Monae, Tyla, Usher, and Spike Lee. Naturally, as hosts, the expectations were sky high — and sartorially speaking, they actually delivered. But behavior-wise? Let's just say that only one of them actually looked genuinely thrilled to be there. Or, at least, that's what one behavior analyst suggests.
Biles, though, was clearly in her element, lighting up the red (or should we say midnight blue?) carpet in an electric blue mini-dress and skyscraper heels. Speaking with People, the Olympian dished that she felt no pressure being one of the co-hosts this year since apparently all they're tasked to do is to, well, look good. "Honestly, it's just been designing for the apparel, what I'm going to wear, what my outfit looks like," she said. "So no big, big job, which is also cool because I've just been so busy. So really just show up, have a good time, wear a beautiful fit, and then just walk the carpet." And she did exactly that! Meanwhile, Owens coordinated in an all-white suit with subtle blue accents. To be fair, we love the effort at cohesion!
Simone Biles in blue on the blue carpet #MetGala pic.twitter.com/wyE2v5qD8r
— WWD (@wwd) May 5, 2025
What we don't love, though, is Owens' seemingly nonchalant behavior at the event. According to an expert, he looked more like a reluctant plus-one than a co-host for fashion's biggest night.
Jonathan Owens would rather be anywhere else — and it shows
Traci Brown, CSP, body language expert and behavior analyst — who's ranked as one of the top 3 body language experts in the world — didn't sugarcoat her take on Jonathan Owens' energy at the 2025 Met Gala. In an exclusive chat with Nicki Swift, she gave it to us straight: the Chicago Bears safety looked like he'd rather be anywhere else. "Here's what I notice. There's a lot going on around them. So it's a bit difficult to make a generation [sic] about their entire relationship. But we can tell he's not too excited to be there," she explained. "That smile, once he shows it, is just with his lips not his eyes and he turns it off like a switch. Real smiles dissipate slowly as the emotion fades."
Is it just first-Met Gala jitters? Or something else? While Owens failed to look enthusiastic, he did manage to hype up Simone Biles, like he always does. The NFL star told E! News that he was ecstatic to be there with his wife, and that she's his ultimate motivator and inspiration — especially when she's watching him from the stands. "My thing is just being able to support one another," he said. "And you just realize how much you are in love with each other. And for me, whenever I know my wife's in the stands, I just play a little bit better, you know? She's just the extra motivating factor for me."
What fans also might not know is that the couple is actually celebrating their second wedding anniversary on May 6, with Owens telling People that the Met Gala was the "ultimate date night." But perhaps that's a lie? Between the stiff suit and the seemingly forced smiles, maybe he would have preferred a beach and a mojito.