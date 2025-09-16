Bradley Cooper Accidentally Reveals Dry Romance With Gigi Hadid (& It's Giving Loser)

Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid have been dating for years, and the "American Hustle" star accidentally revealed how dry their romance is. Roughly six months after Cooper snubbed Hadid at the 2025 Oscars by not inviting her, he's further shown his disinterest in their relationship, which they've teased fans with for ages. You see, Hadid, who shares a large age gap with Cooper, recently celebrated landing the October 2025 issue of Vogue, which she posed for, alongside Kendall Jenner, over the Summer. Of course, this means she threw on some designer digs and attended an upscale industry party. And while Cooper did escort her to the festivities, she may as well have been alone, given his behavior.

The Hapa Blonde/Getty

According to Page Six, who captured photos of the couple leaving Hadid's joint party honoring her work with Jenner, Cooper was more than a little preoccupied during the event, as he was busy watching the football matchup between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs on his phone. And yes, one could argue that he was simply supporting Hadid's friend, Taylor Swift, who is engaged to Chiefs' star Travis Kelce, but his love of the Eagles has been well-documented. To be honest, it just seems like an involuntary admission that their romance may not be as passionate as previously thought. At the very least, it's inconsiderate. With that said, other reports surrounding the surprising couple suggest that Cooper's behavior may not be reflective of the state of their relationship.