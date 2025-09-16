Bradley Cooper Accidentally Reveals Dry Romance With Gigi Hadid (& It's Giving Loser)
Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid have been dating for years, and the "American Hustle" star accidentally revealed how dry their romance is. Roughly six months after Cooper snubbed Hadid at the 2025 Oscars by not inviting her, he's further shown his disinterest in their relationship, which they've teased fans with for ages. You see, Hadid, who shares a large age gap with Cooper, recently celebrated landing the October 2025 issue of Vogue, which she posed for, alongside Kendall Jenner, over the Summer. Of course, this means she threw on some designer digs and attended an upscale industry party. And while Cooper did escort her to the festivities, she may as well have been alone, given his behavior.
According to Page Six, who captured photos of the couple leaving Hadid's joint party honoring her work with Jenner, Cooper was more than a little preoccupied during the event, as he was busy watching the football matchup between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs on his phone. And yes, one could argue that he was simply supporting Hadid's friend, Taylor Swift, who is engaged to Chiefs' star Travis Kelce, but his love of the Eagles has been well-documented. To be honest, it just seems like an involuntary admission that their romance may not be as passionate as previously thought. At the very least, it's inconsiderate. With that said, other reports surrounding the surprising couple suggest that Cooper's behavior may not be reflective of the state of their relationship.
Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid reportedly on a good path
Bradley Cooper may have displayed insensitive behavior by prioritizing watching football during Gigi Hadid's big moment, but all may not be lost. According to an August 2025 report by People, the couple is actually more aligned than ever. "They've talked about blending their lives more, but they're not pushing it," revealed a source. "They're on the same page about what they want long-term, and they're letting it happen naturally."
More importantly, their respective children, born during previous relationships, apparently like each other, which is obviously important for any potential blended family. "Their schedules are packed, but they've figured out a rhythm that works for them and the kids," added the source. "[Their daughters] Khai and Lea see each other all the time and get along really well, which has made everything so much easier."
With that said, a big lavish wedding isn't necessarily in their immediate future, which pretty much rules out any chances of a double wedding with Hadid's BFF, Taylor Swift. Why? Well, apparently, Cooper, who was married once before to actor Jennifer Esposito, is a bit marriage-phobic. "Bradley's terrified of marriage," shared a source with Radar Online. "He has an idealistic view of his parents' marriage, which was rock-solid up until his dad's death in 2011, so it's hard for him to take the leap." However, the outlet also quoted a source claiming that Hadid had actually pressured him into a secret proposal, so anything is possible. Whenever they tie the knot (if that's in their future) let's just hope Cooper can put the football down for one day!