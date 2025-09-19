King Charles Changed Forever After Princess Diana's Death

This article includes references to substance abuse.

Looking back on King Charles' life, it seems as though his marriage to Princess Diana was just a fever dream. The two first met in the late 1970s when Charles was dating then-Lady Diana Spencer's older sister, Sarah Spencer. While sparks didn't immediately fly due to the circumstances, Charles and Diana reconnected in 1980, and their romance blossomed from there. They'd go on to tie the knot in 1981, and they welcomed two sons — Prince William in 1982 and Prince Harry in 1984 — about a decade before things really went south. Charles and Diana ended their marriage in 1992 due to unhappiness, incompatibility, and extramarital affairs. Their divorce was finalized in 1996.

No one could have predicted what would happen next. While in Paris, Princess Diana was involved in a car wreck while being pursued by paparazzi. The Mercedes-Benz she was riding in was totaled inside the Pont de l'Alma tunnel on August 31, 1997, and she was pronounced dead at the hospital shortly after, along with her boyfriend, Dodi Fayed, and driver Henri Paul. "The public response to Diana's death has been equally quite remarkable and indeed in many ways overwhelming. And I think many of you will know from the experience of family loss in your own lives, it is inevitably very difficult to cope with grief at any time, but perhaps you might realize that it is even harder when the whole world is watching at the same time," the then-Prince of Wales said in a press conference nearly three weeks after Diana's tragic death.

Though Diana has been gone for nearly three decades, it's clear that Charles' life has been forever changed by that moment frozen in time. In fact, he's never been the same.