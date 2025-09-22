Bad Blood! Travis & Taylor's Lowkey Wedding Plans Have JD Vance Simmering

Taylor Swift's upcoming wedding to NFL star Travis Kelce has JD Vance worried. Well, actually, it's the prospect of Swift and Kelce — who plays for the Kansas City Chiefs — scoring preferential treatment within the NFL because of their upcoming nuptials. Although Swift's engagement to Kelce inspired an out-of-character response from President Donald Trump — he wishes "them a lot of luck" and thinks Kelce is "a great guy" and Swift "a terrific person," despite past insults (via People) — Vance isn't nearly as excited about what the unfair effect the famous couple's wedding could have on the Chiefs' Super Bowl victory streak.

Vance expressed as much while speaking with USA Today shortly after their engagement announcement. "I will say as a football fan — as a Cincinnati Bengals fan — I hope that the NFL does not put a thumb on the scale for the Kansas City Chiefs just because Travis Kelce is now getting married to maybe the most famous woman in the world," Vance shared during the interview. "You guys can't sort of have this, I'm worried they're going to have a Super Bowl wedding thing this season," Vance continued. "Can't do it. The Kansas City Chiefs have to follow the same rules as everybody else."

Luckily for Vance, the couple is reportedly planning a wedding on a much smaller scale (though it's not like he'll be scoring an invite to Swift and Kelce's wedding anyway).