The Glaring Red Flags Barron Trump Was Never Going To Last In New York

As the late Frank Sinatra once crooned, if you can make it in New York City, you can make it anywhere. As for Barron Trump, however, it appears he is throwing in the towel on trying to make it in the Big Apple.

On September 5, People reported that Barron Trump had been a no-show at New York University's Greenwich Village campus since the first day of classes on September 2. "From what I was told, he's doing a semester at another NYU campus," one of the campus security officers told the celebrity news outlet. Then, on September 9, the New York Post exclusively reported that the youngest of the president's five children had opted to reside at the White House for the fall semester and attend classes at NYU's DC campus.

Unfortunately, this probably doesn't come as a shocker to most. Considering the desperate lengths his classmates went to get his attention and the fact that Barron had reportedly been feeling "lonely," it makes sense that he'd want to leave the Empire City.