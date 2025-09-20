The Glaring Red Flags Barron Trump Was Never Going To Last In New York
As the late Frank Sinatra once crooned, if you can make it in New York City, you can make it anywhere. As for Barron Trump, however, it appears he is throwing in the towel on trying to make it in the Big Apple.
On September 5, People reported that Barron Trump had been a no-show at New York University's Greenwich Village campus since the first day of classes on September 2. "From what I was told, he's doing a semester at another NYU campus," one of the campus security officers told the celebrity news outlet. Then, on September 9, the New York Post exclusively reported that the youngest of the president's five children had opted to reside at the White House for the fall semester and attend classes at NYU's DC campus.
Unfortunately, this probably doesn't come as a shocker to most. Considering the desperate lengths his classmates went to get his attention and the fact that Barron had reportedly been feeling "lonely," it makes sense that he'd want to leave the Empire City.
Barron Trump had trouble adapting to NYU
For starters, one would hardly call Barron Trump's time at New York University traditional. In September 2024, Melania Trump opened up about Barron's wildly different college living situation during his freshman year, when he decided to stay at Trump Tower with her as opposed to residing in a college dorm among the other students. During an interview on "Fox & Friends," Melania stated, "I hope he will have a great experience, because his life is very different than any other 18, 19-year-old child."
In April, an NYU student told Vanity Fair that Barron — always flanked by a barrage of Secret Service agents and transported via motorcade — was "sort of like an oddity on campus." She added, "He goes to class, he goes home." Later, it was reported that Barron's college life had turned downright "lonely." Meanwhile, Page Six exclusively reported that because he was unable to give out his phone number (for obvious reasons), he had resorted to talking with other students over video games. "It's his work around," a source told the celebrity news outlet. "He's still trouble shooting."
All that being said, it's entirely possible that all the unwanted attention is really what convinced Barron to hightail it back to the White House. In September 2024, an NYU student told the Daily Mail that they were eager to get to the first son, hoping to create a "diss track against Kamala" with him. No word yet on whether or not the diss track was ever made. TBD, we suppose.