Beyoncé And Jay-Z's 2025 Emmys Absence Was A Shadier Move Than We Knew

Beyoncé and Jay-Z threw some major shade at the Emmys this year by not showing up, despite being nominated individually for a handful of awards. Of course, this means that the power couple missed out on the rare chance of possibly landing on the list of worst-dressed celebs at the 2025 Emmys. They missed witnessing Stephen Colbert, aka Trump's rival, get his hero's welcome at the ceremony. While it's not unusual for Beyoncé and Jay-Z to be selective about which events they give their time — because, hello, they are entertainment royalty — apparently, the Emmys producers were under the impression that they had a good chance of them showing up. But in the end, they were just totally out of luck.

ICYMI, both Beyoncé and Jay-Z received multiple nominations for their respective programs. Beyoncé's nominations came from her Christmas Day "Cowboy Carter" medley, known affectionately by her fans as the "Beyoncé Bowl." Meanwhile, Jay-Z's nominations stemmed from his involvement in the 2025 Super Bowl halftime show. They were also nominated in the same category: "Outstanding Variety Special (Live)." But as the Emmy producers salivated over the prospect of getting to pan the camera to the Carters all night, they apparently had other plans because they chose not to show up. In a behind-the-scenes look into the program by Variety, producer Jesse Collins confirmed as much. "We figured it out when they weren't in the seats," Collins revealed. "Oh, you guys aren't coming!"

Of course, producers weren't the only ones disappointed by the Carters' absence.