Beyoncé And Jay-Z's 2025 Emmys Absence Was A Shadier Move Than We Knew
Beyoncé and Jay-Z threw some major shade at the Emmys this year by not showing up, despite being nominated individually for a handful of awards. Of course, this means that the power couple missed out on the rare chance of possibly landing on the list of worst-dressed celebs at the 2025 Emmys. They missed witnessing Stephen Colbert, aka Trump's rival, get his hero's welcome at the ceremony. While it's not unusual for Beyoncé and Jay-Z to be selective about which events they give their time — because, hello, they are entertainment royalty — apparently, the Emmys producers were under the impression that they had a good chance of them showing up. But in the end, they were just totally out of luck.
ICYMI, both Beyoncé and Jay-Z received multiple nominations for their respective programs. Beyoncé's nominations came from her Christmas Day "Cowboy Carter" medley, known affectionately by her fans as the "Beyoncé Bowl." Meanwhile, Jay-Z's nominations stemmed from his involvement in the 2025 Super Bowl halftime show. They were also nominated in the same category: "Outstanding Variety Special (Live)." But as the Emmy producers salivated over the prospect of getting to pan the camera to the Carters all night, they apparently had other plans because they chose not to show up. In a behind-the-scenes look into the program by Variety, producer Jesse Collins confirmed as much. "We figured it out when they weren't in the seats," Collins revealed. "Oh, you guys aren't coming!"
Of course, producers weren't the only ones disappointed by the Carters' absence.
Fans complained about Beyoncé and Jay-Z skipping the Emmy's
Any Beyoncé fan knows that she's the best part of any awards show, so it's always a disappointment when she doesn't show up. For diehard Beyoncé followers, Jay-Z's presence is usually the icing on the cake, but Emmy viewers didn't get either this year — and they were quick to voice their displeasure about the whole ordeal. However, they're under the belief that the show actually lied about the couple ever appearing.
"The #Emmys lied and said Beyoncé was attending, knowing that she never confirmed that she was," tweeted one fan. "Even Gayle said Yvette was there. They wanted to use her for ratings. A mess." A second user tweeted: "Award shows have been doing this all year. They keep playing around, and she'll stop going to these award shows altogether. People forget that Beyoncé is at a point in her career where she doesn't care—she already has all the awards." Surprisingly, at least one Beyoncé fan was happy that she didn't show up. "So glad Beyonce didn't grace her presence on that joke of a show #Emmys," they wrote.
Ultimately, there's no way to know just what the Carters had planned for Emmys night, but it's clear that they can generate conversation even when they're not in the room.