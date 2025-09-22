Why You Don't Hear About Lisa Ling Anymore

In 2013, Lisa Ling and her radiation oncologist husband, Paul Song, became proud first-time parents with the arrival of daughter Jett, and three years later in 2016, welcomed another girl into the world, Ray. And while the CBS contributor has always expressed her pride at being a mother — she wrote a personal essay on the subject just eight weeks after first giving birth — she's also acknowledged how difficult it can be to balance her personal and professional lives.

"I think mothers are really tired right now," she told Chief in 2022, nearly a decade into parenthood. "We are carrying so much on our shoulders, whether it's in our places of work or at home. Some of us have really, really great and helpful partners, but still, it's in our DNA. There's a reason why they call it a maternal instinct — even if you don't have children, you have that."

Ling, who in 2016 fronted a documentary on American pregnancies titled "This is Birth," went on to say she now realizes that having the perfect family life and perfect career is impossible to achieve. "I think that we need to stop putting pressure on our own selves to solicit those kinds of reactions — for ourselves but also for our fellow sisters who are just trying to keep things afloat."