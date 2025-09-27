Britney Spears Appearances That Sent Body Double Rumors Into Overdrive

Britney Spears has been the subject of some pretty wild conspiracy theories over the years, especially in the wake of the "Free Britney" movement, which eventually helped end Spears' years-long conservatorship at the hands of her father, Jamie Spears. One of the most concerning rumors is that Spears and her team used body doubles for some of her public appearances, and that people are not always seeing the "real" Britney. In May 2024, Spears herself exacerbated the conspiracy's weirdness. After photos of the pop star depicted her looking disheveled, confused, and half-dressed outside of a hotel with emergency services, Spears took to Instagram to claim the images were actually of a body double.

"Just to let people know ... the news is fake !!!" Spears posted on the social media platform (via Us Weekly). "Most of the pics are body doubles and I think most know that !!! I would like respect at this time for people to understand I am getting stronger everyday !!! Truth sucks so can someone teach me how to lie ???" She deleted the Instagram post shortly afterward.

Unfortunately, Spears did not explain why anyone would use a body double of her, or how long this supposed practice had been going on. While it doesn't appear that she's subsequently spoken on the matter, the singer did address another wild, body-related conspiracy about Spears that's also gone viral.