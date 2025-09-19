Erika Kirk Shares One Of The Last Photos Taken Of Charlie & It Has His Fans In Tears

On September 17, 2025, the late Charlie Kirk's wife, Erika Kirk, took to Instagram to share one of the last photos ever taken of her husband. "You loved witnessing excellence. It's why you loved sports so much. You loved watching the best of the best perform at the level of greatness God intended for them," she began in a lengthy Instagram caption. Her post included a photo of Charlie standing among a large crowd, his right arm outstretched and waving, while holding several "Make America Great Again" caps in his left, preparing to toss them out to his excited supporters.

"This is one of the last photos taken of you before you were murdered. I look at it and can't help but see excellence. You're in your element. You're in athlete mode. Training for this exact moment, mind, body, and soul. To me, this is your 'Jordan' photo," Erika said, referencing basketball Michael Jordan and the couple's shared sentiment about him being basketball's greatest of all time player. "Permanently etched in time, held in my heart, as I admire your greatness. Forever."

The sentimental post pulled on the heartstrings of many of Charlie's dedicated and loyal fan base. "The last sentence absolutely took my breath away. Erica, you're an amazing soul," one Instagram user penned in the comments section. Meanwhile, another wrote, "Thank you for sharing your memories and love story with us. Mourning with you [,] praying with you [,] love you so much."