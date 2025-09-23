Tiffany Trump was born amid scandal. The only child of actor/model Marla Maples and real estate mogul and reality TV star-turned POTUS Donald Trump, Tiffany arrived on October 13, 1993, the result of an extramarital affair between her father — who was still married to first wife Ivana Trump — and her mother. When Donald's relationship with Maples was exposed in the press, the Trumps' messy split dominated the news.

Donald and Ivana's divorce was finalized in 1992, and Donald married Marla in December 1993 — two months after Tiffany's birth. The future president's second marriage, however, did not last long. He and Maples separated in 1997, and divorced in 1999. The uncoupled Maples moved herself and Tiffany to California, settling in Calabasas, a ritzy suburb of Los Angeles. She grew up largely outside of the limelight, in an atmosphere of wealth and luxury. During those years, Tiffany only saw her father a few times a year, while her mother brought her up solo. "I had the blessing of raising her pretty much on my own," Maples told The New York Times.

Growing up largely outside the media spotlight, Tiffany enjoyed a childhood that was both private and privileged. As she grew older, however, her famous surname pushed her into the public eye, and she eventually became a celebrity in her own right. Meanwhile, her dad's entry into politics led to a larger role within the Trump family, and her profile has only risen since then. To find out more about the second-youngest of Donald Trump's five children, read on to explore the untold truth of Tiffany Trump.