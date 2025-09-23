The Untold Truth Of Tiffany Trump
Tiffany Trump was born amid scandal. The only child of actor/model Marla Maples and real estate mogul and reality TV star-turned POTUS Donald Trump, Tiffany arrived on October 13, 1993, the result of an extramarital affair between her father — who was still married to first wife Ivana Trump — and her mother. When Donald's relationship with Maples was exposed in the press, the Trumps' messy split dominated the news.
Donald and Ivana's divorce was finalized in 1992, and Donald married Marla in December 1993 — two months after Tiffany's birth. The future president's second marriage, however, did not last long. He and Maples separated in 1997, and divorced in 1999. The uncoupled Maples moved herself and Tiffany to California, settling in Calabasas, a ritzy suburb of Los Angeles. She grew up largely outside of the limelight, in an atmosphere of wealth and luxury. During those years, Tiffany only saw her father a few times a year, while her mother brought her up solo. "I had the blessing of raising her pretty much on my own," Maples told The New York Times.
Growing up largely outside the media spotlight, Tiffany enjoyed a childhood that was both private and privileged. As she grew older, however, her famous surname pushed her into the public eye, and she eventually became a celebrity in her own right. Meanwhile, her dad's entry into politics led to a larger role within the Trump family, and her profile has only risen since then. To find out more about the second-youngest of Donald Trump's five children, read on to explore the untold truth of Tiffany Trump.
Tiffany Trump was named after her mom's favorite jeweler
Tiffany Trump shares her first name with Tiffany & Co., the famed jewelry retailer whose flagship store sits on Fifth Avenue in Midtown Manhattan, right next door to Trump Tower. Beyond being the inspiration behind his daughter's name, Tiffany & Co. also looms large in the legend of Donald Trump, due to his purchase of the air rights above the Fifth Avenue Tiffany location during the 1980s, which allowed him to protect the original building from being demolished by any other potential buyer.
Interestingly, jewelry grew to become something of a passion for Tiffany. In fact, in 2017 she designed and created a few custom pieces utilizing purple crystals and shimmering metal. Those pieces were displayed via the Instagram account of Blue & Cream, a chi-chi retailer in East Hampton. The designs were not, however, for sale.
"We are not selling the line in our store, but as a longtime customer she was excited to show off the pieces to Jeff Goldstein, the store owner," Blue & Cream spokesperson Jonah Redel-Traub told Vanity Fair. "Our Instagram tries to capture the culture of East Hampton and she's definitely a person of interest right now." Additionally, a rep for Tiffany told the magazine that her jewelry-making was more of a hobby than a business venture, and she had no intention of actually selling her creations.
Tiffany Trump has always been close with her mom
Given that father Donald Trump was a remote and distant figure during her childhood, it's not surprising that the bond between Tiffany and mom Marla Maples is rock solid. In a clip from "The Oprah Winfrey Show," 17-year-old Tiffany discussed her relationship with her mother, stressing how tight they are. "My mom and I have always been close," she gushed, recalling how her mother raised her like a single mom. "I've always grown up always together, and I know my friends, like everyone would always be like, 'Wow, you guys really have a really good relationship.'"
When her mother decided to relocate from New York to California, her goal was to give Tiffany a life away from the spotlight. "She wanted me to have a chance to have a normal childhood," Tiffany told People. "As normal as possible. I think that she did well in that."
In a different interview with People, Maples added her own perspective on the decisions she made about her daughter's upbringing. "That was my choice, raising her outside of the spotlight," Maples said, detailing the family dynamic among her ex-husband, herself, and their daughter. "Her daddy is a good provider with education and such, but as far as time, it was just me," she explained. Maples also looked back fondly on the mommy-daughter outings they regularly enjoyed. "We loved going to the movies together. That was our big night out," she recalled. "We were always together."
Her relationship with dad Donald Trump has been complicated
While Tiffany Trump's relationship with mom Marla Maples has been a close one, the familial bond she shares with father Donald Trump has been a bit more difficult to pin down. While she's often spoken of becoming tighter with her dad as she's grown older, there have also been signs that Tiffany may not be as close to Donald as she pretends to be.
In fact, an insider told People in 2018 that what was already a distant relationship had only grown more so once her father became president. "Since the inauguration, Tiffany and her father have sometimes gone for months without speaking and she went a very long time without seeing him," a source told the outlet. "The last time she was at a family function with him, it was awkward for her and she didn't feel totally welcome." The source added, "They always had a strained relationship her whole life ... It's gotten much worse now."
While the veracity of those comments — coming from an anonymous source — may be questionable, her father didn't exactly shut down rumors of a daddy-daughter rift when he made some telling remarks about his youngest daughter during a 2018 appearance on Fox News (via BuzzFeed News). "I'm very proud 'cause Don and Eric and Ivanka and, you know, to a lesser extent 'cause she just got out of school, out of college, but, uh, Tiffany, who's also been so terrific," he remarked.
Her relationship with half-sister Ivanka is tighter than people might assume
Given Tiffany Trump's reportedly distant relationship with her father, and the fact that she grew up in California while her siblings lived in New York City, it would be easy to assume that her relationship with them would be equally remote. Yet when it comes to her half-sister, the truth behind Ivanka and Tiffany Trump's relationship is more nuanced than some might imagine.
Speaking with People, Ivanka recalled speaking with Tiffany frequently — despite the geographical distance between them — and catching up in person during holidays. There was and is, she insisted, a genuine warmth between them. "She's my little sister!" Ivanka said. "I've been close to Tiffany her whole life, and I really love her." That warmth, however, did not extend to Tiffany's mother, certainly understandable given her role as the "other woman" in the very nasty and highly public divorce of her parents. Asked whether she was close to Marla Maples, Ivanka responded, "I'm not. She was out in California and really my relationship is with Tiffany."
Their sisterly bond has only grown tighter after Tiffany entered adulthood, with Ivanka revealing she'll often join her, husband Jared Kushner and their children at the country house on weekends. "She's a really good person," Ivanka added.
She made a failed attempt at pop stardom
When Tiffany Trump appeared on "The Oprah Winfrey Show" back in 2011, the 17-year-old expressed her love of music. "It's always been a passion," she said, while footage featured her singing in a recording studio. "It's more of a hobby now," she added. "But we'll see in a couple of years if I actually do want to take it to the next level."
That next level arrived later that year. While still in her junior year of high school, she quietly released her first pop single, "Like a Bird." Unveiled with little fanfare, the single was widely ignored and faded from view — until Donald Trump launched his ultimately successful bid to become America's 45th president. Suddenly, "Like a Bird" entered the public consciousness, and the response was ... well, not great. Australia's News.com, for example, described the track as being "so heavy on the autotune Tiffany sounds more like Siri than an actual human being." A brief review from DJBooth was even more blunt, declaring, "The song is absolutely horrible; click play at your own risk."
Meanwhile, some gossip emerged about Marla Maples' stage-mom efforts to launch her daughter on the path to pop stardom. "Around the time she started singing, Marla arranged to have a paparazzi shoot staged," a source told the New York Post. "Tiffany kept saying how she was going to be a pop star." Media frenzy about the song peaked when a bogus news story emerged claiming that she was planning to perform "Like a Bird" at her father's presidential inauguration in 2017. She did not.
She was an A-student at an Ivy League college and earned her law degree
Tiffany Trump may have been born with the proverbial silver spoon in her mouth, yet she always focused on excelling academically. After graduating high school, she enrolled at the University of Pennsylvania, the exclusive Ivy League institution that her father had attended. "She's got all A's at Penn, so we're proud of her," Donald Trump proudly boasted to People back in 2014.
She graduated in 2016, majoring in sociology and urban studies. Her hard work — to say nothing of her family connections — paid off when half-sister Ivanka Trump helped her get an internship at Vogue magazine. "She would go to work at 5.30 a.m. and even got to have lunch with [Vogue editor-in-chief] Anna Wintour," Ivanka told the Daily Mail.
Tiffany decided to take her education even further by studying law at Georgetown University. She graduated in 2020, an occasion that warranted a celebratory message from her dad. "Great student, great school. Just what I need is a lawyer in the family. Proud of you Tiff!" Donald tweeted. Her mother was equally proud of her daughter's accomplishment. "I'm so grateful. She has worked so hard," Marla Maples told CNN.
She's no stranger to flying economy
There's no denying that Tiffany Trump grew up in an environment of privilege and luxury, enjoying the kind of lifestyle that one would expect when someone's father owns numerous buildings bearing his surname. However, various reports have indicated that she's remarkably unspoiled, a trait that extends to air transportation.
While her father and siblings typically zip around in private jets, the youngest Trump daughter has been known to fly commercial — and not even in first class. "Unless she's with her dad, she's happy to fly coach," Lara Maggs, a friend from the University of Pennsylvania, told The New York Times. "When we flew together from Philly, we were in the middle seats at the back of the plane."
That thriftiness also extends to her fashion choices. As the Times reported, when she delivered her speech at the 2016 Republican National Convention — where her father received the Republican nomination for president — the dress she wore was not a custom number from a famous designer, but purchased from a rack at Bloomingdale's.
Tiffany Trump was once one of the Rich Kids of Instagram
While Tiffany Trump has literally been famous since birth, mom Marla Maples made sure that much of her childhood took place outside of the public eye. Tiffany did, however, re-emerge as a teenager, thanks to the popular "Rich Kids of Instagram" Tumblr, a group of wealthy teens that also included her longtime pal, fashion designer Andrew Warren.
Along with Gaia Matisse (great-great-granddaughter of artist Henri Matisse) and Kyra Kennedy (granddaughter of Robert F. Kennedy), the group also included Sofia Richie, daughter of pop star-turned-"American Idol" judge Lionel Richie. So popular was the Snap Pack that the group inspired a short-lived reality show, "The Rich Kids of Instagram" – which did not include Tiffany, but did feature model and actor Kaia Gerber, daughter of supermodel Cindy Crawford.
There was a reason for her exclusion. As The Palm Beach Post pointed out, Tiffany was reportedly prohibited from hanging out with the other rich kids due to her father's presidential bid, with concerns that the Snap Chat's reputation for squandering vast amounts of their parents' money would send the wrong message to voters.
She's been a runway model
In addition to law, jewelry design, and autotune-enhanced pop singing, Tiffany Trump also dipped her toe into another high-profile profession: modeling. In 2016, she made her runway debut during New York Fashion Week, modeling clothing for designer and Snap Pack pal Andrew Warren during his Just Drew show. Being a model, however, was not a long-term aspiration. She was walking the runway, she told Page Six, as a favor to Warren. "I've never modeled before, but Andrew has been one of my best friends since I was 3, so I just came out here to support him," she said.
Tiffany's mother, Marla Maples, was quick to point out that walking the runway at the Just Drew show was not, technically speaking, her daughter's debut as a model. "She has modeled, she just forgot," Maples reminded Page Six. "She had done a couple of shows when she was, like, 3 and 4 years old. Watching her now, grown up, I have all the confidence in the world in this girl."
Tiffany wasn't the only novice model in the show, which also featured some other scions of famous folks, including fellow Rich Kids of Instagram Kyra Kennedy and Gaia Matisse. There were also some other scions of the rich and famous, including Elisa Johnson (daughter of former NBA great Magic Johnson) Dani Lauder, (granddaughter of Estée Lauder) and more. That fit the theme of Warren's collection — "New York City It Girl" — although the rookie models weren't given a whole lot of preparation time. "We had one hour of practice," Tiffany told W. "[The coach] was like, 'Shoulders up! Eyes up!' We figured if we're not going to embarrass ourselves, we should at least learn how you're supposed to do it."
Tiffany Trump has some famous friends
Growing up in Calabasas, Tiffany Trump rubbed shoulders with the members of a family whose surname would eventually become a household word. "[We knew the Kardashians] like a little a bit. My mom was friends with Kris," Tiffany told People, answering the question, does Tiffany Trump know the Kardashians?
While the Kardashians were more of acquaintances than friends, Tiffany does count some famous folks as friends. One of these is actor Abigail Breslin, once known as the little girl from "Little Miss Sunshine" before graduating to adult roles in films such as "Zombieland" and "August: Osage County." That friendship, however, was tested after Donald Trump was elected president, leading Breslin to defend her friend. "To everyone who's being horrible and disgusting to me rn, I didn't vote for Trump," she wrote in a January 2017 Instagram post. "However, it is honestly disgusting of people to be so cruel about Tiff who is a wonderful and kind person."
Another of Tiffany's celebrity pals is former child star Lindsay Lohan. In 2018, Page Six reported that Tiff and Linds were whooping it up together on the Greek island of Mykonos, where the "Freaky Friday" star opened up her own nightclub, Lohan Beach House. At the time, rumors were flying that Tiffany would be appearing on the reality show being filmed at that time, "Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club." When the show ultimately debuted the following year, however, there was no sign of Tiffany.
She faced mockery over her eccentric wedding
Partying in Mykonos with Lindsay Lohan proved to be a work of fate for Tiffany Trump. It was there she met Michael Boulos, her future husband. Speaking with People, Lohan downplayed rumors that she was the matchmaker who brought her together with Boulos, the son of a Lebanese billionaire. "I wasn't there when they met," she said. "I know him ... and I know her ... but I don't know what happened." In the years that followed, their romance blossomed. In 2022, Marla Maples offered her seal of approval. "I adore Michael!" Maples gushed to Town & Country. In 2021, they got engaged, with the couple tying the knot in November 2022. Naturally, the lavish nuptials were held at her father's Florida estate, Mar-a-Lago.
There were, however, some elements of the wedding that raised eyebrows. As Newsweek reported, just as the newlyweds were about to step out for their first dance as spouses, several tall women, wearing black blindfolds, began performing an artsy dance routine on the fringes of the dance floor. When a wedding guest shared a video on social media (captured for posterity by The Independent), the odd spectacle was immediately hit with mockery. "They hired the jezebels from the handmaids tale," read one tweet, while another quipped, "Eyes Wide Shut theme?? Makes sense to me." As The Independent noted, another responder to that since-deleted tweet joked, "They're about to start the second annual squid games."
Snide remarks aside, the couple had much to celebrate in July 2025, when they welcomed their first child, Alexander Trump Boulos. "The love of our lives," she wrote in the caption accompanying a photo of herself and her bundle of joy, which she shared via Instagram.