The Inappropriate Red Outfit Reba McEntire Will Never Live Down

Reba McEntire has worn plenty of spicy outfits in her life, but none come close to the one outfit she'll never live down. In 1993, McEntire popped up at the CMA Awards wearing a form-fitting, busty red gown that threw the world into a frenzy. The usually fashionably sound singer was in the building to perform "Does He Love You" — a duet with fellow country star Linda Davis — but their twangy harmonies were not enough to claim the audience's attention for the night. McEntire's dress, which heavily emphasized her cleavage underneath a sheer panel adorned with sequins, stole every bit of attention from the duo's otherwise pitch-perfect performance. (Seriously, you should listen!)

More than 30 years onward, McEntire still fields questions about what could be her best or worst CMA look of all time, which was seen as odd for her, given her down-home image. "It was very revealing and I didn't know that!," McEntire shared with a special CMA-themed print version of People in 2016. Granted, after two fittings, the star did initially think the dress needed a little something extra, but she later waved off those concerns after her stylist, Sandi Spika, assured her it was fine. "When I put it on in the dressing room at the Grand Ole Opry for the show, I thought, 'Maybe it's just the lighting in here.'" She continued, "And when I walked out on the stage, I heard the audience go 'Oooooh!' And I thought, 'Dang, I look good!'"